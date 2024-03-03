Advertisement
XRP Burn Mechanism Eyes Abnormal Spike Amid XRP Price Rally

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Explosive demand drives surge in XRP burn activity as cryptocurrency's price skyrockets
Sun, 3/03/2024 - 16:21
Cover image via www.freepik.com

In a recent turn of events, the XRP Ledger blockchain has witnessed a staggering surge in the burning of XRP tokens, reaching an unprecedented level not seen since mid-January.

According to the latest data from XRP Scan, a whopping 6,721.92 XRP were burned as commissions, marking a remarkable 104% increase compared to the previous day.

""
Source: XRP Scan

The surge in burns comes amid a remarkable rally in the price of the popular token. Over the course of this week alone, the XRP price has soared by over 15%, painting an impressive weekly candle on its price chart. Despite a momentary setback earlier today, where a wave of selling momentarily wiped out nearly 9% of its gains, the resilience of buyers swiftly pushed the price back up to $0.624 per token.

""
XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

This surge in XRP burn activity is not merely coincidental. It is a direct consequence of measures put in place to safeguard XRP Ledger from spam and denial-of-service attacks. Each transaction on the network incurs a small cost in the form of XRP, a mechanism designed to deter malicious actors from overwhelming the system.

As network activity increases, so does the cost of transactions, making it prohibitively expensive to disrupt the network intentionally or inadvertently.

The exponential increase in XRP burn activity underscores the growing demand and interest in the cryptocurrency. With prices soaring and market sentiment bullish, investors and enthusiasts alike are eagerly capitalizing on the opportunity, driving up both trading volumes and transaction fees.

