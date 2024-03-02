Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

XRP Price Prediction for March 2

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders see correction of XRP soon?
Sat, 2/03/2024 - 16:59
XRP Price Prediction for March 2
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Some coins have entered a correction phase, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement
XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP keeps rising, going up by 7.42%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the price of XRP might face a correction on the local chart. If the daily candle closes below the $0.6397 level, traders may witness a drop to the $0.62 area shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP has almost tested the resistance of $0.6580. However, if the rise continues, one can expect a breakout followed by ongoing growth to the $0.70 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the area of $0.65 plays a key role for bulls in terms of the further upward move.

Related
DOGE Price Prediction for March 1

If the candle fixes above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.70-$0.75 area this month.

XRP is trading at $0.6338 at press time.

#XRP Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image $1,300,000,000: Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat (WIF) Reached Major Milestone
2024/03/02 16:55
$1,300,000,000: Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat (WIF) Reached Major Milestone
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Cardano Founder Voices Rare Support for XRP Lawyer
2024/03/02 16:55
Cardano Founder Voices Rare Support for XRP Lawyer
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 2
2024/03/02 16:55
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 2
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Laxmi M - Presenting A Decentralized Spiritual Ecosystem
CryptoGames: Win Jackpots with Bitcoin and Altcoins!
Karma3 Labs Raises a $4.5M Seed Round Led By Galaxy and IDEO CoLab to Build OpenRank, a Decentralized Reputation Protocol
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

XRP Price Prediction for March 2
$1,300,000,000: Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat (WIF) Reached Major Milestone
Cardano Founder Voices Rare Support for XRP Lawyer
Show all