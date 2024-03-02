XRP Price Prediction for March 2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Some coins have entered a correction phase, according to CoinStats.

The rate of XRP keeps rising, going up by 7.42%.

Despite today's rise, the price of XRP might face a correction on the local chart. If the daily candle closes below the $0.6397 level, traders may witness a drop to the $0.62 area shortly.

On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP has almost tested the resistance of $0.6580. However, if the rise continues, one can expect a breakout followed by ongoing growth to the $0.70 zone.

On the weekly chart, the area of $0.65 plays a key role for bulls in terms of the further upward move.

If the candle fixes above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.70-$0.75 area this month.

XRP is trading at $0.6338 at press time.