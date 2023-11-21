Advertisement
AD

Ripple Moves Astonishing 115 Million XRP, Selling Part of It at Loss

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Fintech giant Ripple spotted transferring more than 115 million XRP, along with anonymous wallet shoveling 85 million XRP
Tue, 11/21/2023 - 10:24
Ripple Moves Astonishing 115 Million XRP, Selling Part of It at Loss
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Popular crypto tracking platform Whale Alert has detected two massive and one smaller XRP transfers that together carried a whopping 200 million XRP, mostly to anonymous blockchain addresses.

Advertisement

The majority of this enormous amount was shoveled by Ripple Labs crypto decacorn. Small XRP transfers made by Ripple have become weekly ones over the past few months. However, once in a while, the company transfers quite a significant amount of XRP, such as now. Whale Alert hurries to share the details of these transfers. Here's what happened this time.

Meanwhile, the XRP price has demonstrated a slight decline of 3% over the past 24 hours.

200 million XRP on move, Ripple involved

The aforementioned transactions carried 25,500,000 XRP (the equivalent of $15,639,146); 85,000,000 XRP (worth $51,990,067) and 90,000,000 XRP (evaluated at $55,248,785). The total transferred was 200,000,000 XRP worth $122,700,000.

The 85 million XRP transfer was made from one anonymous wallet to another, according to Whale Alert. Ninety million XRP were moved by Ripple giant to an address that is also marked as anonymous by Whale Alert. However, details shared by XRP-focused analytics platform Bithomp show that this was a regular internal transaction, and the money landed in another Ripple-linked wallet.

The reason behind it could be the blockchain behemoth putting these 85 million XRP away in order to convert them into fiat later by selling them on an exchange. Ripple does store a significant amount of XRP counted in the tens of billions. As a rule, the company releases around 200,000,000 XRP from escrow on the first day of every new month. The total released amount is usually one billion XRP, but Ripple locks back about 800 million from it on the very same day.

The remaining 200 million is likely used by Ripple for covering its operating expenses, for supporting the circulating supply of the coin on the market and for filling up "Ripple Payment" corridors with liquidity.

Related
Cardano Founder Comments on Unexpected New Turn in OpenAI Drama With Microsoft

More of Ripple's participation revealed here

Finally, the 25.5 million XRP transaction was made by an anonymous sender targeted at the major Bitstamp exchange. The above-mentioned Bithomp's data revealed that behind the sender stands also Ripple Labs — it used one of its wallets to shovel these millions of XRP to Bitstamp.

Bitstamp's role here is to support one of Ripple's ODL corridors powered by RippleNet, which use XRP as an intermediary coin for making large international transactions. ODL stands for On-Demand Liquidity, but it was recently rebranded as simply "Ripple Payments" to make it easier for new customers to understand and remember.

#XRP Transfer #Ripple News #Bitstamp
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Might Never Go Below $30K Again, Top Analyst Claims
2023/11/21 10:24
Bitcoin (BTC) Might Never Go Below $30K Again, Top Analyst Claims
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image This Is Who Pushed ChainLink (LINK) Price to Sky
2023/11/21 10:24
This Is Who Pushed ChainLink (LINK) Price to Sky
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Records Gigantic 47,872% Burn Rate Jump as Key Milestone Beckons
2023/11/21 10:24
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Records Gigantic 47,872% Burn Rate Jump as Key Milestone Beckons
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD