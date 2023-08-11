XRP Briefly Skyrockets to $50 on Gemini After Listing

Fri, 08/11/2023 - 05:57
article image
Alex Dovbnya
XRP's price momentarily surged to a staggering $50 on the renowned Gemini exchange
XRP Briefly Skyrockets to $50 on Gemini After Listing
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The price of XRP briefly surged to $50 on the prominent exchange, Gemini. The spike came shortly after the platform publicly announced its support for XRP Ledger (XRP).

As reported by social media users, the sudden price leap is believed to be a glitch in the system of the leading crypto exchange. 

XRP's abrupt price surge to $50 on Gemini could stem from a range of factors: from order book imbalances to technical issues like latency and user interface errors.

Gemini finally announced the listing of XRP on Thursday after previously teasing the community on multiple occasions.  

With the addition of XRP, users can now trade the coin for multiple currency pairs including USD, GBP, EUR, and more through Gemini's different applications.

Related
SEC to Announce Major Bitcoin ETF Decision Tomorrow

The listing of XRP on Gemini follows a similar move by Coinbase, suggesting a growing acceptance of the Ripple-affiliated token after a favorable ruling in the Ripple v. SEC case. 

As reported by U.Today, the SEC has already moved to appeal the case, but the XRP price was largely unaffected by the news. 

According to CoinGecko data, the token is currently changing hands at $0.63 on major spot exchanges, including Gemini.      

An XRP ETF?

Prominent analyst James Seyffart weighed in on the Gemini listing, bringing attention to the idea of XRP-based Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Despite the current momentum, he expressed doubt about the viability of an XRP ETF, primarily due to hesitations from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Moreover, Seyffart noted a lack of interest from issuers in initiating such an ETF.

#Ripple News #XRP News #Gemini News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SEC to Announce Major Bitcoin ETF Decision Tomorrow
08/10/2023 - 20:22
SEC to Announce Major Bitcoin ETF Decision Tomorrow
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Barry Silbert’s DCG Asks Judge to Toss Gemini Lawsuit
08/10/2023 - 18:25
Barry Silbert’s DCG Asks Judge to Toss Gemini Lawsuit
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Price Analysis for August 10
08/10/2023 - 18:00
XRP Price Analysis for August 10
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk