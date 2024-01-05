Advertisement
AD

XRP Bleed Continues: Price Lands on Fundamental Support Level

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
XRP finally landing on solid price level that might start long-awaited reversal
Fri, 5/01/2024 - 12:48
XRP Bleed Continues: Price Lands on Fundamental Support Level
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

XRP is currently navigating a treacherous market landscape. The token has experienced a significant correction, shedding more than 9% of its value. The XRP/USDT chart approaches a pivotal support level, which could dictate the coin's trajectory in the days to come following the unfortunate breakdown below the descending triangle pattern.

The current price movement of XRP has brought it to the cusp of the 200 exponential moving average (EMA), a critical indicator that often acts as a litmus test for the asset's long-term trend. The 200 EMA is widely regarded as the "last resort" for maintaining a bullish stance. Should XRP drop below this level, it could trigger a prolonged reversal, potentially putting an end to the current rally.

https://www.tradingview.com/
XRP/USDT chart by TradingView

As we delve into the chart, XRP's local support level lies around the $0.57 mark, a region where buying pressure previously emerged. A bounce off this level could signal a temporary halt to the bleeding, offering some respite to holders. However, the resistance level to watch is now set near $0.61, a boundary that might cap any immediate recovery attempts.

Related
XRP, Solana (SOL) Holders Should Pay Attention to This Information: Details

The strengths of XRP remain in its established network and the growing adoption of its payment protocol. However, these fundamental aspects are currently overshadowed by the bearish technical setup. The coin's inability to maintain its foothold above key EMAs highlights the weakness in the market.

The fate of XRP in the near term may well hinge on its interaction with the 200 EMA. A decisive break below this level could confirm the bearish outlook, while holding above it might suggest that XRP is not ready to give up its gains just yet.

#XRP
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Omega Candle for Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Very Real, Believes Samson Mow
2024/01/05 12:46
Omega Candle for Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Very Real, Believes Samson Mow
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Anthony Scaramucci's 'Bullish' Tweet Excites Crypto Community: Details
2024/01/05 12:46
Anthony Scaramucci's 'Bullish' Tweet Excites Crypto Community: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Trigger Largest Spike in $100,000 Transactions in Two Years
2024/01/05 12:46
Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Trigger Largest Spike in $100,000 Transactions in Two Years
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Mint and Trade Real-World Addresses Onchain with PropyKeys dApp, Part of Propy Ecosystem
Unveiling Tomorrow: Kuwait's Central Agency for Information Technology Joins Forces with IDC to Showcase the Future of IT in an 'AI Everywhere' World
Solana-based Card Strategy Racing Game MixMob Racer1 Launches with Race-to-Earn Mechanics
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

XRP Bleed Continues: Price Lands on Fundamental Support Level
Omega Candle for Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Very Real, Believes Samson Mow
Anthony Scaramucci's 'Bullish' Tweet Excites Crypto Community: Details
Show all