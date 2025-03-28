XRP Army Lambasts Gemini CEO

Gemini's attempt to woo the XRP community has backfired.

On Thursday, Dom Kwok, COO and co-founder of EasyA, ran an X poll to find out whether customers would be interested in a card that offers cashback in XRP.

Gemini, however, was quick to point out that it already has such a product. The exchange's credit card offers crypto rewards of up to 4%.

Co-founder Tyler Winklevoss has called on the "Ripple army" to sign up for the product on social media.

Calling on the @Ripple Army. Earn XRP back with the Gemini Credit Card 💳 every time you swipe. https://t.co/twrp3HhhzL — Tyler Winklevoss (@tyler) March 27, 2025

However, some XRP community members recalled how Winklevoss slammed them as "dumb trolls" in 2020. Back then, the prominent exchange was refusing to add the Ripple-linked cryptocurrency.

Gemini eventually listed the token on its exchange in 2023 following Ripple's court victory, but the community is seemingly not ready to bury the hatchet just yet. "Calling XRP holders dumb trolls and then trying to get them to use your credit card is as ironic as it gets," one commentator said.

Moreover, Winklevoss recently criticized the idea of including the XRP token in the strategic crypto reserve of the U.S. government, which did not sit well with XRP advocates. "Tyler... and you want our money? PASS," a community member said .

Some have also rejected the idea of spending their XRP tokens since they expect more price appreciation.