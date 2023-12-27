Worldcoin (WLD) Reaches New Important Milestones: Report

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Chinese crypto journalist Colin Wu has taken to the Twitter/X social media platform to share the news about Worldcoin (WLD) launched by the founder and chief executive of OpenAI, Sam Altman, earlier this year.

He spread the word about the important milestones reached by Worldcoin recently and a major update the company made about World ID verification.

Worldcoin’s recent updates and records

According to a blog post published by Worldcoin, the World ID verification now has a new location where it can be carried out using Worldcoin’s hardware gadget Orb – tech hub Singapore. Still, at the same time, Worldcoin has eliminated such an opportunity for India, France and Brazil, depriving customers from these countries of a chance to conduct this verification.

The important milestone mentioned above is the fact that the World App wallet compatible with World ID has reached a peak of more than five million downloads as it now boasts nearly 2 million monthly active users.

Worldcoin teams up with Minecraft game

According to a recent report, Mojang, the company that created the mega popular computer game Minecraft, has begun collaborating with Microsoft and Worldcoin, getting these tech giants’ help in improving the digital security of its game using blockchain.

World ID has now been integrated into the game, thus ensuring a unique way to for a secure digital verification of players. World ID is a system of digital identity created by Worldcoin and it is meant to turn online gaming into a safer process than it is now. It will help players to securely verify their identities while playing. This means that they will no longer have to use regular credentials and a password for logging into the game but will utilize World ID instead.

The impact is expected to be much wider than just Minecraft, the integration of World ID is expected to make the whole space of online gaming secure what with multiple hacks, cyber threats happening these days. World ID is supposed to keep users’ digital identities safe and authenticated, while playing.

Every World ID can be applied only to one player, thus eliminating the issue of managing several accounts and protecting him/her from being impersonated. Besides, World ID will prevent game cheating imposed by some players.