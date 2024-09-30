15.49 Million TON Surge in Single Day – What's Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Popular on-chain data aggregator IntoTheBlock has reported that The Open Network blockchain (TON) associated with the Telegram messaging app has witnessed a massive surge in transactions.

In merely a single day, this metric skyrocketed to 15.49 million transfers, soaring by more than two times. This mammoth jump took place on Friday. IntoTheBlock explains this spike by a sharp increase in the hype around the much-awaited release of HMSTR – the native token of the Hamster Kombat game – on exchanges and also its airdrop.

On Sept. 27, the team behind the Hamster Token game, based on Telegram with more than 300 million monthly users, started its long-promised airdrop of HMSTR tokens. Millions of users will receive their tokens earned in the aforementioned game by tapping on their screen and performing various in-game tasks and overcoming challenges within the game.

Hence, the above-mentioned 15.49 million surge in on-chain TON transactions occurred, with users starting to mint tokens on the TON chain. However, not all of the 300 million users who had been playing the game regularly and actively are eligible to claim the tokens from the airdrop.

According to a tweet published by the game’s account to share the results of season 1, only 131 million users out of 300 million players will be able to claim their tokens. The team stated that 2.3 million players were “banned as cheaters,” and 30.6 million qualified users failed to choose their withdrawal method before the deadline.

The tweet says that 75% of the 100 million batch of HMSTR will be reserved for the community. Only 60% of that will be given to users after season 1. From this HMSTR batch, users will be able to receive only 88.75% of tokens.

Many long-term players were deeply disappointed and upset by such a pivot. Meanwhile, the HMSTR token has been listed on major exchanges, such as crypto.com and Binance, to begin trading.