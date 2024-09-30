    15.49 Million TON Surge in Single Day – What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Recent analytics data shows that TON chain has faced staggering surge in this key metric
    Mon, 30/09/2024 - 12:42
    15.49 Million TON Surge in Single Day – What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Popular on-chain data aggregator IntoTheBlock has reported that The Open Network blockchain (TON) associated with the Telegram messaging app has witnessed a massive surge in transactions.

    Advertisement

    In merely a single day, this metric skyrocketed to 15.49 million transfers, soaring by more than two times. This mammoth jump took place on Friday. IntoTheBlock explains this spike by a sharp increase in the hype around the much-awaited release of HMSTR – the native token of the Hamster Kombat game – on exchanges and also its airdrop.

    On Sept. 27, the team behind the Hamster Token game, based on Telegram with more than 300 million monthly users, started its long-promised airdrop of HMSTR tokens. Millions of users will receive their tokens earned in the aforementioned game by tapping on their screen and performing various in-game tasks and overcoming challenges within the game.

    Advertisement

    Hence, the above-mentioned 15.49 million surge in on-chain TON transactions occurred, with users starting to mint tokens on the TON chain. However, not all of the 300 million users who had been playing the game regularly and actively are eligible to claim the tokens from the airdrop.

    Related
    DOGE Fan Elon Musk Confirms Intention to Become World's First Trillionaire, Here's Nuance
    Mon, 09/30/2024 - 10:12
    DOGE Fan Elon Musk Confirms Intention to Become World's First Trillionaire, Here's Nuance
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    According to a tweet published by the game’s account to share the results of season 1, only 131 million users out of 300 million players will be able to claim their tokens. The team stated that 2.3 million players were “banned as cheaters,” and 30.6 million qualified users failed to choose their withdrawal method before the deadline.

    The tweet says that 75% of the 100 million batch of HMSTR will be reserved for the community. Only 60% of that will be given to users after season 1. From this HMSTR batch, users will be able to receive only 88.75% of tokens.

    Many long-term players were deeply disappointed and upset by such a pivot. Meanwhile, the HMSTR token has been listed on major exchanges, such as crypto.com and Binance, to begin trading.

    #Toncoin News #Hamster Kombat
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 30, 2024 - 12:36
    XRP at $100: Community Goes Crazy in X Poll
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Sep 30, 2024 - 12:33
    XRP Rockets 800% in Fund Flows as XRP Price Goes Parabolic
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Fusion Summit Unites Family Offices and Institutional Investors to Explore Digital Asset Opportunities in Dallas
    FoxLetFun Token is About to Skyrocket – Get FLF at the Best Price While You Can!
    BitcoinFi Accelerator Unveils Revolutionary Pre-Seed Support Program for Bitcoin Developers
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    15.49 Million TON Surge in Single Day – What's Happening?
    XRP at $100: Community Goes Crazy in X Poll
    XRP Rockets 800% in Fund Flows as XRP Price Goes Parabolic
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD