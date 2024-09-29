Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Price Tripling as 'Uptober' Nears

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As October approaches, Shiba Inu (SHIB), the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency, may be on the verge of an epic price spike, and the SHIB community is abuzz with excitement.

According to price history data from CryptoRank, projections indicate that SHIB could see a staggering tripling of its price in the coming month, a statistic rooted in historical averages that reveal an impressive return of 283.4% for this time of year, complemented by a median return of over 10%.

So, the reality remains that the second largest meme cryptocurrency has historically seen price gains within a 30-day span of October.

"Uptober" and Shiba Inu (SHIB) story

This month is popularly known as "Uptober" and has a reputation for potential positive price movements in the space, and the past behavior of Shiba Inu supports this opinion.

Looking back three years ago, when SHIB first made it into the crypto spotlight, October saw the token surge by 833% despite being six months old already. While the next months were less spectacular, they still ended on a positive note, with the meme coin rising in Octobers of 2022 and 2023.

Price History of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by CryptoRank

Given these historical precedents, it is an intriguing question: Will October 2024 follow suit? As is often the case in crypto, making predictions is tricky. But the last three Octobers were good for SHIB, and community enthusiasts have the right to wonder if this year will be another proof of the norm.

If the anticipated price surge happens, projections suggest that SHIB could reach an impressive high of $0.000075, a price point that has not been seen since those thrilling early days.