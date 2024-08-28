    Will SEC Appeal Ripple Lawsuit Decision? XRP Lawyer Shares Crucial Take

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    XRP lawyer weighs in on likelihood of SEC appealing Ripple lawsuit decision
    Wed, 28/08/2024 - 15:20
    Will SEC Appeal Ripple Lawsuit Decision? XRP Lawyer Shares Crucial Take
    In a recent tweet, Bill Morgan, an XRP enthusiast and attorney, shared his thoughts on the likelihood of the SEC appealing the Ripple lawsuit decision.

    Hinting that his confidence in an appeal has waned, Morgan stated, "I am increasingly less confident that the SEC will appeal the Ripple summary judgment decision if merely legal considerations are influencing the decision whether to appeal."

    Morgan explained that if there is no clear legal error in the judgment, and if the SEC can easily distinguish the Ripple case due to its specific and narrow facts, there may be little reason for the agency to pursue an appeal.

    He noted that initially, he was 80-20% in favor of an appeal but has since shifted to 55-45%, indicating his growing belief that the SEC might choose not to appeal.

    Legal error ruled out

    Morgan noted that in the Kraken case, Judge Orrick preferred the approach of Judge Jackson in the Binance case and Judge Torres in the Ripple case, which distinguishes between primary and secondary market transactions, over Judge Rakoff in the Terraform case, which did not make such a distinction.

    Some commentators believe that the judge's reasoning in the Terraform case reflected poorly on the reasoning of Judge Torres concerning programmatic sales.

    However, Morgan deduces that the positive comments about aspects of Judge Torres’ reasoning in the Ripple summary judgment decision in the Kraken and Binance lawsuits seem to assuage doubts about the correctness of her decision raised by some critics.

    Judge Orrick in the Kraken case pointed out that Judge Torres’ decision was "carefully constrained to the facts of the case and predicated on findings from a fully developed record" and was consistent in approach with the Ninth Circuit’s holding in the Hocking case.

    Morgan doubts if the SEC would appeal the Ripple decision since there is no obvious legal error and the case is narrowly confined to its facts. He believes that the SEC will only file an appeal if non-legal considerations are influencing the decision to appeal.

    About the author
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

