When Bitcoin Hits $10K-$12K, I Will Get Excited: "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author

Robert Kiyosaki shares one more positive opinion about Bitcoin as its price keeps dropping

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Renowned investor in real estate, gold and Bitcoin, and also a nonfiction writer mostly famous for his book "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" where financial literacy is popularized, Robert Kiyosaki has published yet another positive tweet about Bitcoin.

Kiyosaki says he is not worried at all by the current fall of the BTC price. On the contrary, he is getting excited.

Preferring Bitcoin over real estate now

Robert reminded his army of followers that he invests in Bitcoin, as well as in physical gold and silver. He started his investing career with real estate back in the 1990s, but in one of his recent tweets, he said that this asset is not good anymore and he prefers Bitcoin over it now.

Ads

Overall, Kiyosaki has been tweeting positive stuff about BTC since 2020 and praised it when the pandemic began, with the U.S. government printing more than $6 trillion that year and giving it away to Americans in the form of "survival checks." Back then, he began claiming that the USD is dead but long live Bitcoin.

Looking forward to Bitcoin bottom

In today's tweet, Kiyosaki hinted that he is looking forward to Bitcoin hitting a bottom, expecting it to be between the $12,000 and $10,000 levels.

When this happens, he added, he will get "excited, not worried" as he is betting on Bitcoin against the U.S. Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury.

BITCOIN? WORRIED? No. I am a Bitcoin investor as I am an investor in physical gold, silver, & real estate. I am NOT A TRADER or flipper. When BITCOIN hits new bottom, $10 to $12 k? I will get EXCITED, not worried. I bet against the Fed,Treasury, Biden, & bet on G,S, & Bitcoin. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) November 11, 2022

This year, the U.S. central bank, the Federal Reserve, has been introducing hawkish measures in an attempt to tame inflation; it has been raising interest rates. Each of these rate hikes hit the Bitcoin price, keeping it below or around the $20,000 price level.