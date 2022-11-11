DOGE Creator Never Made Millions of USD from Crypto, Here's Why

Fri, 11/11/2022 - 12:46
article image
Yuri Molchan
Co-founder of Dogecoin says he did not make "even close" to millions of dollars in crypto space
DOGE Creator Never Made Millions of USD from Crypto, Here's Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Billy Markus, one of the two founders of the most popular and original meme coin DOGE, has taken to Twitter to share that he is not a crypto millionaire as many perhaps think.

He explained why he never made millions of USD on digital currencies.

Making "not even close" to millions of USD

In a recent tweet, Markus addressed multiple questions he has been getting from various people about his crypto stash.

These questions are about whether he regrets selling his crypto back in 2015 and missing out on millions of USD. He sarcastically responded that he loves the fact that he failed to become a millionaire because he got rid of his crypto assets too early.

According to the tweet, every time he gets such a question, he is reminded of that step – "thanks for reminding me about that, really appreciated!"

Related
Elon Musk: My Companies Positioned Well for Tough 2023, Here's Why DOGE May Benefit Here

Dogecoin has made other people rich

Another sarcastic response came from Billy Markus to those who keep telling him "how rich Dogecoin made him."

He wrote that they should be thanking those who took DOGE off their hands on an exchange and reminded his army of followers that Dogecoin was initially meant to be a joke, a parody on Bitcoin, when DOGE launched in 2013. BTC was released by the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto four years earlier.

#Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image When Bitcoin Hits $10K-$12K, I Will Get Excited: "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author
11/11/2022 - 15:16
When Bitcoin Hits $10K-$12K, I Will Get Excited: "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Top F1 Racing Team Suspends FTX Partnership
11/11/2022 - 15:02
Top F1 Racing Team Suspends FTX Partnership
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP and BNB Price Analysis for November 11
11/11/2022 - 14:40
XRP and BNB Price Analysis for November 11
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk