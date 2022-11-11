Elon Musk: My Companies Positioned Well for Tough 2023, Here's Why DOGE May Benefit Here

Yuri Molchan
New Twitter boss reassures that his companies are ready for next year, which he expects to be tough; three of them already accept DOGE
Elon Musk: My Companies Positioned Well for Tough 2023, Here's Why DOGE May Benefit Here
Tesla chief Elon Musk, who recently acquired Twitter and is now implementing major changes to its internal and customer policy, has used his official handle to announce that no matter how hard the approaching year of 2023 may be, his companies are ready for it.

This may have a positive impact on Dogecoin, which is expected to be implemented on Twitter as a payment/tipping tool in the near future. The recent peak of user activity on Twitter may be another indication of DOGE and its holders benefiting soon.

"My companies are positioned well"

Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to announce a few things. First of all, he shared his expectations regarding 2023, saying that it "will probably be tough." However, the good news for the "neurodivergent" (as Doge co-founder Billy Markus referred to Musk on Twitter recently) is that, according to his tweet, his companies "are positioned well."

The companies of Elon Musk include Tesla, The Boring Company, Neurolink, SpaceX and now Twitter; the latter was purchased for $44 billion in late October.

Here's what's in store for DOGE here

Musk's tweet about his companies being well positioned for whatever the "possibly tough" 2023 may bring is important because three of them are already accepting payments in Dogecoin one way or another. In early 2022, Tesla began to take payments in this meme coin first as an experiment and then on a regular basis for its merch. SpaceX followed suit in the spring.

The Boring Company began selling an exclusive collectible product – a perfume called "Burnt Hair" – in September, pushing the DOGE price up.

In the summer, when Elon Musk first suggested buying Twitter after acquiring 9.2% of its stock, he said that it would be a good idea to begin implementing DOGE as payment for Twitter Blue subscriptions and to reward content-makers.

SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 1,600%, Here's What Achievement Is Behind This

Twitter hits all-time high in user activity

Musk also spread the word that the usage of Twitter keeps rising globally. Today, user activity reached an all-time high.

Earlier, he tweeted that after the acquisition, user inflow in various parts of the world skyrocketed, which may mean the expansion of the potential audience for using Dogecoin if it gets adopted by Twitter after all.

At the time of this writing, the leading meme cryptocurrency is changing hands at $0.08773, per CoinMarketCap.

