Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 25

The rates of all of the top 10 coins are falling today, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 3% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is near the local support of $114,518.

If the daily bar closes around that price or below it, one can expect a test of the $114,000 area tomorrow.

On the longer time frame, the price of the main coin is testing the $115,226 level. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a drop to the $112,000-$114,000 range by the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC has once again failed to fix above the $119,482 level. If the weekly bar closes far from it, there is a high probability of witnessing a decline to the support of $112,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $115,577 at press time.