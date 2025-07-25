SHIB Price Prediction for July 25

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is falling on the last working day of the week, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has fallen by 3.89% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.00001375. If bulls cannot seize the initiative soon, traders may witness a test of the $0.000013 mark shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the situation is rather more bearish than bullish as the price of the meme coin is near the support of $0.00001282.

If the daily bar closes below that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.000012 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB is declining after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.00001584. If the weekly candle closes around the current prices or below, there is a possibility of seeing a test of the $0.000011-$0.000012 range.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001343 at press time.