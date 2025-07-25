Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for July 25

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 25/07/2025 - 15:20
    When can traders expect reversal from SHIB?
    SHIB Price Prediction for July 25
    The market is falling on the last working day of the week, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has fallen by 3.89% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.00001375. If bulls cannot seize the initiative soon, traders may witness a test of the $0.000013 mark shortly.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the situation is rather more bearish than bullish as the price of the meme coin is near the support of $0.00001282. 

    If the daily bar closes below that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.000012 range.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB is declining after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.00001584. If the weekly candle closes around the current prices or below, there is a possibility of seeing a test of the $0.000011-$0.000012 range.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001343 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
