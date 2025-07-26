Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CEO Speaks Out on Ripple's Recent Acquisition's Fast Growing Role in DeFi

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 26/07/2025 - 7:06
    Brad Garlinghouse underscores the fast growth of the company recently bought by Ripple in the DeFi sphere
    Advertisement
    Ripple CEO Speaks Out on Ripple's Recent Acquisition's Fast Growing Role in DeFi
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Brad Garlinghouse, the chief executive officer at Ripple, has taken part in another episode of the “Crypto In One Minute” project to reveal the fast growth of Hidden Road, recently bought by Ripple, both in the traditional finance and DeFi market.

    Meanwhile, another large XRP transaction has been spotted by on-chain data trackers.

    Ripple CEO on Hidden Road's fast growth in DeFi

    In the “Crypto In One Minute” video, Brad Garlinghouse spoke about prime brokers in general and one of them in particular – the Hidden Road company which was acquired by Ripple not so long ago. He reminded the audience that basically these prime brokers perform the functions of a “one stop shop”, allowing all sorts of financial institutions, including hedge funds, trading desks, and market makers, to trade and clear everything – from digital assets to derivatives, swaps, etc.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Speaks Out on Ripple's Recent Acquisition's Fast Growing Role in DeFi
    XRP Forms Death Cross Against Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Rockets 25,587% in Whale Activity, Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Wakes Up After 14.5 Years: Crypto News Digest
    Bitcoin (BTC): 400% Surge There, XRP: Price Turnaround Incoming? Ethereum (ETH): Dominance Ensured
    New XRP Margin Pair Available on Major US Exchange

    These brokers are doing trillions of dollars of trades, Garlinghouse revealed. Traditionally, such prime brokers have been owned by traditional commercial banking giants, he added, from JPMorgan to Goldman Sachs.

    Advertisement

    But now the leadership in this sphere does not belong only to banks. Recently, Ripple purchased the aforementioned Hidden Road and now, this company is offering its customers a mix of not only traditional financial tools but also crypto and DeFi. And this company is growing very quickly in both these markets, Ripple CEO emphasized. This company is very well capitalized and it has a super strong balance sheet.

    Hidden Road is helping a large number of traditional financial institutions to come into the DeFi space and begin using crypto. Garlinghouse expects more primer brokers to start helping institutions come into crypto in the future.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 07/25/2025 - 18:32
    Ripple's Larsen Might Be Just Starting After $200 Million XRP Selling Spree, Analyst Says
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Ripple moves $108,305,198 worth of XRP

    Roughly ten hours ago, prominent blockchain sleuth Whale Alert spotted a massive crypto transaction, carrying tens of millions of XRP. It was conducted between two anonymous wallets.

    The transfer moved 35,000,000 XRP valued at an impressive $108,305,198 at the time of the initiated transaction. However, analytics account @XRPwallets explained in a recent tweet that this XRP lump was moved between two wallets that belonged to Ripple: “Ripple to Ripple for ETPS, Trust, and Other Investments.”

    Earlier this week, Ripple moved slightly more than 600,000,000 XRP in the same manner – in three transfers, which looked like transactions between anonymous crypto whales.

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News Digest
    Jul 26, 2025 - 3:02
    XRP Forms Death Cross Against Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Rockets 25,587% in Whale Activity, Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Wakes Up After 14.5 Years: Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Jul 26, 2025 - 0:01
    Bitcoin (BTC): 400% Surge There, XRP: Price Turnaround Incoming? Ethereum (ETH): Dominance Ensured
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum Breaks $3600 as Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
    $75K in Rewards Announced for Valhalla’s First-Ever Tournament
    Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CEO Speaks Out on Ripple's Recent Acquisition's Fast Growing Role in DeFi
    XRP Forms Death Cross Against Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Rockets 25,587% in Whale Activity, Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Wakes Up After 14.5 Years: Crypto News Digest
    Bitcoin (BTC): 400% Surge There, XRP: Price Turnaround Incoming? Ethereum (ETH): Dominance Ensured
    Show all