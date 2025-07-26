XRP Price Prediction for July 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market has changed to green very fast, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 4.23% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP remains bullish as it is near the local resistance of $3.21. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a test of the $3.30 range.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is less positive for buyers. If the candle closes around the current prices, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen.

The volume has dropped, which means sideways trading in the area of $3.10-$3.30 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither side is dominating as the rate of XRP is far from the key levels. In this case, traders are unlikely to witness increased volatility the upcoming week.

XRP is trading at $3.1810 at press time.