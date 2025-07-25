DOGE Price Prediction for July 25

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are facing a correction again, according to CoinMarketCap.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, falling by 3.22% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance at $0.2324. If the drop continues, one can expect a test of the support tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is testing the mirror level of $0.2223.

If its breakout occurs, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.21-$0.2150 range shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, bulls have failed to keep growth rising after the previous bullish closure. In this case, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the nearest level of $0.2067 by the end of the week.

DOGE is trading at $0.2243 at press time.