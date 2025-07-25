Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for July 25

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 25/07/2025 - 15:14
    Has midterm rise of DOGE ended yet?
    DOGE Price Prediction for July 25
    Most of the coins are facing a correction again, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, falling by 3.22% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance at $0.2324. If the drop continues, one can expect a test of the support tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is testing the mirror level of $0.2223. 

    If its breakout occurs, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.21-$0.2150 range shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, bulls have failed to keep growth rising after the previous bullish closure. In this case, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the nearest level of $0.2067 by the end of the week.

    DOGE is trading at $0.2243 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
