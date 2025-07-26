No, XRP Is Not at Risk of Death Cross

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP has lost 6.6% in the last seven days of trading in the cryptocurrency market. This development has triggered speculation about the future outlook of the asset, with some fearing a possible death cross flip. CoinMarketCap data reveals that XRP is not at risk of a death cross.

RSI and whale activity fuel market confidence in XRP

Notably, the technical indicators signal a sustained golden cross setting for XRP. The 9-day and 26-day moving averages are aligned for a golden cross, which could lead to prices reaching $3.34. With this development, it is unlikely for XRP to slip into a death cross.

Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) of XRP is at 61.71, indicating that the asset remains within a safe zone and is not overbought. Interestingly, XRP is currently in the red zone as per trading volume, which has dropped by a significant 35.95% to $6.26 billion within the last 24 hours.

However, price remains in the green zone and has appreciated within the same time frame. As of this writing, the XRP price was trading at $3.18, representing a 1.52% increase over the period.

The slight upward movement in price might have been triggered by whale activity in the ecosystem. Over the last 24 hours, XRP whales have acquired approximately $415 million worth of XRP, sparking positive sentiment in the space.

XRP and key performance trends to watch

Despite the seeming volatility in XRP’s price in the last seven days, the coin has gained a massive 46.4% in the previous 30 days. It signals that it might close the month of July on a high. Investors remain keen on the coin as open interest continues to rise to new levels this month.