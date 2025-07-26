Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are back in the game, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 2.14% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC might have set a local resistance of $118,270. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, neither buyers nor sellers are dominating. The volume remains low, confirming the absence of bulls' or bears' energy.

In this case, traders may expect sideways trading in the range of $116,000-$120,000 over the next days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of the main crypto has once again bounced off the $119,482 resistance. If the weekly candle closes far from it, bears may be back in the game, which may lead to a test of the $115,000 mark.

Bitcoin is trading at $117,954 at press time.