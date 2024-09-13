    Shiba Inu Ecosystem Getting Major Tech Upgrade

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The Puppynet network is getting major tech upgrades
    Fri, 13/09/2024 - 18:41
    Shiba Inu Ecosystem Getting Major Tech Upgrade
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Puppynet, the testnet version of the Shibarium layer-2 solution behind the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency, is gearing up for major tech upgrades, according to a Friday announcement.

    Advertisement

    Bor, one of the primary components of the network, will get a new version. This will be accompanied by the implementation of the Cancun hard fork. 

    The upgrade is expected to bring faster transactions, ensure a more efficient storage system, and improve user experience.   

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu Ecosystem Getting Major Tech Upgrade
    Bitcoin Decouples for Gold. Key Reason Why
    'Satoshi Has More Bitcoin Than I Have DOGE': Dogecoin Creator Reveals
    MicroStrategy Buys Additional 18,300 Bitcoin (BTC)

    Testnets are networks that function in a similar way compared to actual networks. However, these networks are valueless. As the term suggests, such networks are meant to give developers more opportunities to toy with a certain network before trying the real thing. Testnets also help to fix possible vulnerabilities, avoiding major losses. Ethereum, for instance, has the Sepolia testnet. There are also several other tenets, such as Goerli and Kovan, that have been already deprecated.

    Advertisement

    In early August, Shibarium also introduced a hard fork with a new Bore version that introduced a burn mechanism for enhancing the ecosystem. 

    The SHIB burn mechanism was initially launched for testing purposes on the Puppynet network back in February. 

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 13, 2024 - 16:50
    $1.5 Trillion: Ethereum (ETH) Stablecoin Transaction Volume Hits New High
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Sep 13, 2024 - 16:05
    Bitcoin Decouples for Gold. Key Reason Why
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CISO New Zealand: Partnering with ACN Newswire to Unite Top InfoSec Leaders and Offer Exclusive Discounts
    How Cryptocurrency is Changing the Online Gambling Landscape
    Binance, IOG, and Amioca Brands VIPs Among Speakers for Cardano Summit 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Ecosystem Getting Major Tech Upgrade
    $1.5 Trillion: Ethereum (ETH) Stablecoin Transaction Volume Hits New High
    Bitcoin Decouples for Gold. Key Reason Why
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD