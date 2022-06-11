What Does Ripple x PayString Integration Mean for Privacy in Web3? Community Answers

News
Sat, 06/11/2022 - 19:30
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Ripple Inc. may be quietly working on ID solutions for digital payments, analyst says
What Does Ripple x PayString Integration Mean for Privacy in Web3? Community Answers
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Pseudonymous Ripple and XRP enthusiast and crypto analyst who goes by @WKahneman on Twitter shared his take on the role of ID development in Ripple's strategy.

Are digital ID solutions in focus for Ripple Inc.?

Crypto expert @WKahneman has taken to Twitter to share that Ripple's integration with PayString digital payments solution was a sign of the serious focus that the firm has put on digital ID solutions.

He recalled that Monica Long, RippleX general manager, named decentralized identity among the most crucial use cases of decentralized solutions ever.

Then, he recalls Ripple's efforts toward building a payments ecosystem with human-readable IDs. On April 1, 2021, Ripple integrated the PayString protocol into its RippleNet mechanism.

Also, solutions including payment ID advancements were among the winners of Ripple's University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI) grant initiative.

Merging decentralization of web3 with usability of web2

Last but not least, in 2021-2022, Ripple's former and existing employees and their colleagues released numerous papers to cover the design of prospective payment identification solutions.

As such, the fact that payment ID developments are in Ripple's spotlight is obvious to the expert:

I think Ripple is working on identity solutions, both internally and through the UBRI.

As covered by U.Today previously, starting from yesterday, June 10, 2022, XRP holders became able to sign in to their XUMM wallets with XRPL account addresses only.

Related
XRPL's Xumm Wallet Gets Major Update, Inspired by Web2 Standard

This novelty is set to advance the usability of Ripple's payments system and make it more attractive for cryptocurrency newbies.

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Shiba Inu Active Whale Addresses Jump 44% as SHIB Usage Increases
06/11/2022 - 21:30
Shiba Inu Active Whale Addresses Jump 44% as SHIB Usage Increases
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Axie Infinity (AXS) Economics Slammed by Bloomberg Crypto, Here's Why
06/11/2022 - 21:00
Axie Infinity (AXS) Economics Slammed by Bloomberg Crypto, Here's Why
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ripple Expands Further to UK and Europe as Modulr Nabs New Deal
06/11/2022 - 20:30
Ripple Expands Further to UK and Europe as Modulr Nabs New Deal
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide