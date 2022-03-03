Shiba Inu Faces 274% Average Value Increase on Whale Wallets, Here's How

Arman Shirinyan
Shiba Inu average value on whale addresses spike amid market recovery
Shiba Inu Faces 274% Average Value Increase on Whale Wallets, Here's How
Following the general cryptocurrency market recovery, memecoins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin have faced a decent price recovery in line with on-chain and market metrics, including the Average Value on large addresses for Shiba Inu, provided by WhaleStats.

The Average Value metric tracks the average worth of holdings among Ethereum whales. Such a strong increase in the metric is not tied to the price action of the token but indicates that addresses have most likely purchased more tokens amid the recovery.

Shiba Inu WhaleStats data

Shiba In successfully gained at least 25% to its value between Feb. 28 and March 1. The spike in the price of the asset is more likely tied to the general recovery of the market as no large-scale buying power has pushed Shiba Inu.

According to WhaleStats, the total value of Shiba Inu holdings has reached $1.52 billion while previously staying at approximately $1.3 billion. Such a large increase is more likely tied to a series of large purchases made by whales rather than retail buying volume.

Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Riles Up Bitcoin Holders

The most highly valued whale holdings are still coming after FTX Token, FTT, with $1.6 billion worth of the asset held by whale addresses. Shiba Inu's price has to increase by at least 5% to reach first place.

But at press time, Shiba Inu is experiencing the same problems as the majority of assets on digital markets and loses around 6% of the previously gained value. According to CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency market has lost at least $100 billion from its total market capitalization.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

