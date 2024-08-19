    Whales Fuel 285% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surge: Is Bull Run Next?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) saw 285% spike in whale activity, fueling speculation of upcoming bull run
    Mon, 19/08/2024 - 15:28
    Whales Fuel 285% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surge: Is Bull Run Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen a big increase in on-chain activity over the past 24 hours. Key metrics suggest that the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency could be on a bullish trajectory. 

    Advertisement

    Thus, IntoTheBlock data shows that the Large Holders Netflow for SHIB has grown a lot recently. It went from 28.24 billion SHIB to 80.51 billion SHIB over the period we are looking at. That is an increase of 285% in just the past day.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Below 1 Trillion in 24 Hours: Here's What It Means
    Mon, 08/19/2024 - 13:25
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Below 1 Trillion in 24 Hours: Here's What It Means
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama On Urge to Reveal His True Identity: "Let Mask Remain Famous"
    Bitcoin Risk-Off Asset, But Samson Mow Clarifies Crucial Nuance
    XRP on Verge of Biggest Breakout in Price History: Details
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Sleeping: When Will It Wake Up? Solana (SOL) on Reversal Support, Is Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Safe on $60,000?

    The Large Holders Netflow is a great way to track the movements of whales and investors holding over 0.1% of the circulating supply. It is also a crucial gauge for market sentiment. The spike in netflow suggests that big players are building up their holdings, which is a bullish sign.

    It is worth noting that spikes in netflow have historically lined up with market bottoms, suggesting a lot of buying during corrections.

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    More data

    The rise in large holders' inflows also backs up the bullish theses around Shiba Inu among whales. Inflows to the wallets of large holders increased by 20 billion Shiba Inu tokens in the past 24 hours, reaching 92.51 billion SHIB. 

    Related
    Shytoshi Kusama On Urge to Reveal His True Identity: "Let Mask Remain Famous"
    Mon, 08/19/2024 - 11:09
    Shytoshi Kusama On Urge to Reveal His True Identity: "Let Mask Remain Famous"
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    On the other hand, the amount of SHIB leaving the wallets of big holders dropped a lot. It went from 44.2 billion SHIB to just 12 billion SHIB. With more tokens coming in and fewer going out, this one particular thing for Shiba Inu definitely looks bright.

    #Shiba Inu #Shibarium #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 19, 2024 - 15:05
    Michael Saylor Issues Crypto Bitcoin-for-Sale Post
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Aug 19, 2024 - 15:00
    ADA and BNB Prediction for August 19
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Celebrates 9th Anniversary with Over $1,000,000 in Prizes
    Holonym Foundation Emerges with $5.5 Million Seed Funding to Provide Global Digital Personhood with Human Keys
    Matrix Chain: Ushering in a Revolutionary Era for the Decentralized Finance Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Whales Fuel 285% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surge: Is Bull Run Next?
    Michael Saylor Issues Crypto Bitcoin-for-Sale Post
    ADA and BNB Prediction for August 19
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD