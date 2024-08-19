Shytoshi Kusama On Urge to Reveal His True Identity: "Let Mask Remain Famous"

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The enigmatic leader of the Shiba Inu team known under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama has published a tweet to respond to all those who have been wondering whether he will ever remove his mask and reveal his true face to the public.

Here’s how Kusama responded to that in a recent interview and again confirmed on his X profile.

Shytoshi Kusama will never reveal his face

Kusama published a tweet in which he once again provided an answer to a question of whether he ever intends to remove his mask and show his face to the public, as many within the SHIB community long for him to do.

The video features an extract from an interview given by Kusama and his right-hand man, SHIB developer Kaal Dhairya, to "Arabian Business" magazine earlier this year, after visiting big blockchain events in Japan and India.

Answering the question of whether his face will ever be revealed in public, Shytoshi stated that it is “not a goal” he has. Citing the mysterious founder of SHIB, Ryoshi, Kusama said, “I’m nothing special,” and he does not think that his face should “become a public figure.” Kusama prefers things to remain anonymous, the way they are now, adding, “let the mask remain famous.” The SHIB lead underscored the power of the Shiba Inu community, saying that SHIB is strong thanks to them and not due to himself or Kaal Dhairya.

The tweet published by Shytoshi today stresses his reluctance to reveal his true identity and face: “Well there you have it…”

Well there you have it... https://t.co/1hhjWmP8Cl — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) August 19, 2024

SHIB rep makes encouraging Shiba Inu call to community

In the meantime, the official social media marketing lead of the SHIB team, who goes by the name Lucie, addressed the SHIB community with an important message.

Lucie urged those SHIB army members who have a large number of followers to exercise a certain code of ethics when talking about Shiba Inu with their subscribers. To educate rather than aggressively shill, to “be different,” “be kind,” “be responsible” and “have morals and boundaries.” Lucie stressed that “crypto needs heroes now more than ever.” Meanwhile, she added that almost everyone in this space is “acting like villains,” making the community react and say that “everything is a scam.”