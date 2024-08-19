    Shytoshi Kusama On Urge to Reveal His True Identity: "Let Mask Remain Famous"

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Mysterious SHIB lead Kusama elaborates on chances of revealing his face to public in future
    Mon, 19/08/2024 - 11:09
    Shytoshi Kusama On Urge to Reveal His True Identity: "Let Mask Remain Famous"
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The enigmatic leader of the Shiba Inu team known under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama has published a tweet to respond to all those who have been wondering whether he will ever remove his mask and reveal his true face to the public.

    Here’s how Kusama responded to that in a recent interview and again confirmed on his X profile.

    Related
    Bitcoin Risk-Off Asset, But Samson Mow Clarifies Crucial Nuance
    Mon, 08/19/2024 - 09:46
    Bitcoin Risk-Off Asset, But Samson Mow Clarifies Crucial Nuance
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama On Urge to Reveal His True Identity: "Let Mask Remain Famous"
    Bitcoin Risk-Off Asset, But Samson Mow Clarifies Crucial Nuance
    XRP on Verge of Biggest Breakout in Price History: Details
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Sleeping: When Will It Wake Up? Solana (SOL) on Reversal Support, Is Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Safe on $60,000?

    Shytoshi Kusama will never reveal his face

    Kusama published a tweet in which he once again provided an answer to a question of whether he ever intends to remove his mask and show his face to the public, as many within the SHIB community long for him to do.

    The video features an extract from an interview given by Kusama and his right-hand man, SHIB developer Kaal Dhairya, to "Arabian Business" magazine earlier this year, after visiting big blockchain events in Japan and India.

    Answering the question of whether his face will ever be revealed in public, Shytoshi stated that it is “not a goal” he has. Citing the mysterious founder of SHIB, Ryoshi, Kusama said, “I’m nothing special,” and he does not think that his face should “become a public figure.” Kusama prefers things to remain anonymous, the way they are now, adding, “let the mask remain famous.” The SHIB lead underscored the power of the Shiba Inu community, saying that SHIB is strong thanks to them and not due to himself or Kaal Dhairya.

    The tweet published by Shytoshi today stresses his reluctance to reveal his true identity and face: “Well there you have it…”

    SHIB rep makes encouraging Shiba Inu call to community

    In the meantime, the official social media marketing lead of the SHIB team, who goes by the name Lucie, addressed the SHIB community with an important message.

    Lucie urged those SHIB army members who have a large number of followers to exercise a certain code of ethics when talking about Shiba Inu with their subscribers. To educate rather than aggressively shill, to “be different,” “be kind,” “be responsible” and “have morals and boundaries.” Lucie stressed that “crypto needs heroes now more than ever.” Meanwhile, she added that almost everyone in this space is “acting like villains,” making the community react and say that “everything is a scam.”

    #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 19, 2024 - 11:57
    XRP Down 72% in Fund Flows: What's Happening?
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Aug 19, 2024 - 11:24
    XRP Golden Cross Done
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Celebrates 9th Anniversary with Over $1,000,000 in Prizes
    Holonym Foundation Emerges with $5.5 Million Seed Funding to Provide Global Digital Personhood with Human Keys
    Matrix Chain: Ushering in a Revolutionary Era for the Decentralized Finance Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Down 72% in Fund Flows: What's Happening?
    XRP Golden Cross Done
    Shytoshi Kusama On Urge to Reveal His True Identity: "Let Mask Remain Famous"
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD