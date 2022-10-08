100 Billion SHIB Grabbed by Whale After This Major Milestone of SHIB

Sat, 10/08/2022 - 20:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
This whale has bought 100 billion SHIB inspired by the recent success of Shiba Inu
Slightly over one hour ago, Etherscan spotted a transaction, moving a staggering 100 billion of Shiba Inu canine token, the second biggest meme crypto by market capitalization value.

It was bought on a centralized crypto exchange and moved to a cold wallet. This investor decided to go into Shiba after the recent launch of the much-anticipated Shiba Eternity game.

Whale buys $1.1 million in SHIB

Whale bought a total of 100,000,000,000 Shiba Inu worth $1,108,000 on the Kucoin exchange, according to details provided by Etherscan.

This whale seems to have made the purchase following a massive inflow of new investors into Shiba Inu. According to an earlier U.Today report, following the worldwide launch of the Shiba Eternity game on October 6.

As soon as the game got its global release on both iOS and Android, the number of downloads of the app pushed it into the top 20 list in the App Store. In the Google Play Store, the number of downloads spiked above 10,000 in some regions.

After this, the amount of Shiba Inu holders soared to 2,193,520. This is was an increase by 2,220 users after the launch of the game.

Shiba Eternity gives 451 million SHIB as prize

In late September, Shiba Eternity team announced a contest to get the community make trailers for the game, urging video makers to “get creative and showcase the best of the game”.

The trailer of the winners would be shown on both App Store and Google Play. Now, the team of the game announced on their Twitter page that winners would get $5,000 worth of SHIB.

This amount of USD equals 451,263,537 Shiba Inu. The team will contact the winners through Discord to arrange payouts, according to the tweet.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

