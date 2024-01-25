Advertisement
AD

Web3Intelligence Inches Closer to DOPE Token Launch

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
New token set to introduce platform's opportunities to large groups of retail and institutional customers
Thu, 25/01/2024 - 16:40
Web3Intelligence Inches Closer to DOPE Token Launch
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A new product and its token are both set to help institutions and retailers leverage a potent combination of digital assets, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make the most of opportunities in DeFi.

Advertisement

Shima Capital-backed Web3Intelligence announces Dopamine's DOPE token release

According to the official statement shared by its team, Web3Intelligence, a new-gen provider of Web3 applications, infrastructure and security instruments, is going to release DOPE, a license token for its flagship app Dopamine.

Previously, the ecosystem secured $4.5 million in a private funding round with the participation of DAO MAKER, Shima Capital and Gate.io alongside other top VCs.

The multi-layer token will serve as a utility mechanism within the app, unlocking access to powerful functionalities and premium features. 

Karim Chaib, CEO of Web3Intelligence, is excited by the role of the upcoming asset for his product in terms of tech development and massive adoption:

Our super app is a game-changer, offering an entirely chain-agnostic approach to wealth-building and world-beating AML. Because we aggregate and standardize AML information, we can provide a comprehensive view of web3 wallets that meets the standards expected of compliance officers, as well as users seeking a holistic understanding of their digital asset portfolios. By setting the compliant framework for real world asset management, we will empower users to navigate the DeFi space with confidence and intelligence.

By holding DOPE tokens, organizations and institutions also gain access to Web3Intelligence’s full tech stack and source code for use in their own infrastructure. DOPE will be listed on popular centralized exchanges and DEXes in Q1, 2024.

200,000 NFTs distributed between Web3Intelligence enthusiasts

Christoph Zaknun, CEO and founder of DAO Maker, one of the largest investors in Web3Intelligence's private round for Dopamine app, appreciates the team's traction and vision:

Web3Intelligence has the team and tools to become a significant ecosystem enhancer. Their approach to integrating AML standards into the DeFi space while offering meaningful benefits to token holders is truly innovative.

The Web3Intelligence launch is the culmination of three years of dedicated development. With 3.5 million lifetime downloads and over 200,000 NFTs distributed, the anticipation for the launch has been palpable.

Web3Intelligence invites users and institutions worldwide to explore the possibilities of a more secure, compliant and prosperous digital asset future.

#Cryptocurrency Adoption
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Bitcoin Spot ETFs Record Massive $159 Million Net Outflow in Single Day
2024/01/25 17:21
Bitcoin Spot ETFs Record Massive $159 Million Net Outflow in Single Day
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Cardano Announces Key Stage for Project Catalyst Funds: Details
2024/01/25 16:47
Cardano Announces Key Stage for Project Catalyst Funds: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 'Ripple Is Wrong' Claims SEC In New Filing, Shibarium Announces New Era in SHIB Burns, Arthur Hayes Predicts Crucial BTC Bottom to Watch: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/01/25 16:47
'Ripple Is Wrong' Claims SEC In New Filing, Shibarium Announces New Era in SHIB Burns, Arthur Hayes Predicts Crucial BTC Bottom to Watch: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Prague Gaming & TECH Summit 2024: A Hotspot for Industry Leaders and Affiliates Alike
Common Wealth reveals the industry-leading All Street Oracles behind the revolutionary protocol
Lif3 Accelerates DeFi Adoption and Innovation with BitFinex Listing
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin Spot ETFs Record Massive $159 Million Net Outflow in Single Day
Cardano Announces Key Stage for Project Catalyst Funds: Details
'Ripple Is Wrong' Claims SEC In New Filing, Shibarium Announces New Era in SHIB Burns, Arthur Hayes Predicts Crucial BTC Bottom to Watch: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Show all