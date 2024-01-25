Web3Intelligence Inches Closer to DOPE Token Launch

A new product and its token are both set to help institutions and retailers leverage a potent combination of digital assets, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make the most of opportunities in DeFi.

Shima Capital-backed Web3Intelligence announces Dopamine's DOPE token release

According to the official statement shared by its team, Web3Intelligence, a new-gen provider of Web3 applications, infrastructure and security instruments, is going to release DOPE, a license token for its flagship app Dopamine.

🎯Convert your crypto assets to stable coins and other cryptocurrencies to know its current value by using the Dopamine App converter feature.



☄️What's the value of your crypto assets? 🔥#cryptocurrency #Dopamineapp #BTC #XRPETF #Altcoin pic.twitter.com/fUMSbxPt3i — Dopamine: Super App | AI-Bigdata | Compliance 🚀 (@myDopamineApp) January 23, 2024

Previously, the ecosystem secured $4.5 million in a private funding round with the participation of DAO MAKER, Shima Capital and Gate.io alongside other top VCs.

The multi-layer token will serve as a utility mechanism within the app, unlocking access to powerful functionalities and premium features.

Karim Chaib, CEO of Web3Intelligence, is excited by the role of the upcoming asset for his product in terms of tech development and massive adoption:

Our super app is a game-changer, offering an entirely chain-agnostic approach to wealth-building and world-beating AML. Because we aggregate and standardize AML information, we can provide a comprehensive view of web3 wallets that meets the standards expected of compliance officers, as well as users seeking a holistic understanding of their digital asset portfolios. By setting the compliant framework for real world asset management, we will empower users to navigate the DeFi space with confidence and intelligence.

By holding DOPE tokens, organizations and institutions also gain access to Web3Intelligence’s full tech stack and source code for use in their own infrastructure. DOPE will be listed on popular centralized exchanges and DEXes in Q1, 2024.

200,000 NFTs distributed between Web3Intelligence enthusiasts

Christoph Zaknun, CEO and founder of DAO Maker, one of the largest investors in Web3Intelligence's private round for Dopamine app, appreciates the team's traction and vision:

Web3Intelligence has the team and tools to become a significant ecosystem enhancer. Their approach to integrating AML standards into the DeFi space while offering meaningful benefits to token holders is truly innovative.

The Web3Intelligence launch is the culmination of three years of dedicated development. With 3.5 million lifetime downloads and over 200,000 NFTs distributed, the anticipation for the launch has been palpable.

Web3Intelligence invites users and institutions worldwide to explore the possibilities of a more secure, compliant and prosperous digital asset future.