Vitalik Buterin Shares New Ethereum Vision

Arman Shirinyan
Vitalik Buterin wants to return Ethereum to its roots
Fri, 29/12/2023 - 8:27
Vitalik Buterin Shares New Ethereum Vision
Vitalik Buterin has voiced a new vision for the Ethereum platform that seeks to address its most pressing challenges and leverage emerging technologies to reinvent Ethereum's infrastructure. Central to this vision is a renewed focus on scalability and privacy, fueled by the development of layer-2 solutions and novel privacy technologies.

Buterin acknowledges probably the biggest issue on the network right now – high fees. This barrier has not only hindered widespread adoption but also skewed the network toward financial applications, as only users with significant resources can afford to transact during peak times. The proposed solution to this predicament lies in the advancement of rollups. Rollups perform transaction execution outside the main Ethereum chain (layer 1) but post transaction data to layer 1, thereby enhancing the network's capacity while retaining its security.

Problems and Solutions
Source: Vitalik.eth

The advent of rollups, particularly optimistic and zero-knowledge rollups, has been a primary way of reducing fees on the network. These rollups promise to execute a large number of transactions at a fraction of the cost currently required on the main chain, potentially lowering the entry barrier for new users and diverse applications.

Account abstraction is another key component of Buterin's vision. It represents a shift in how user accounts and transactions are managed, offering a more flexible and user-friendly model that could open up new possibilities for application developers.

Light clients, which have been on the backburner for some time, are now closer to fruition. Their role is crucial for enabling users to interact with the Ethereum network without running full nodes, thereby lowering the technical barriers to entry and participation.

The most groundbreaking development highlighted by Buterin is the practical application of zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs). Once considered a distant future technology, ZKPs are now increasingly developer-friendly and on the verge of consumer application. This technology could revolutionize privacy and scalability on Ethereum by allowing users to validate transactions without revealing underlying information.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

