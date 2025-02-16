Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Vitalik Buterin Reveals Long-Term Plan for Ethereum

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 16/02/2025 - 9:39
    Advertisement
    Vitalik Buterin Reveals Long-Term Plan for Ethereum
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Vitalik Buterin, a co-founder of Ethereum, has laid out a long-term plan for the decentralization and scalability of Ethereum. Buterin put forth a solution based on Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 3668 in response to worries regarding the growing complexity of operating light clients in an ecosystem that is rollup-centric.

    Advertisement

    The efficiency and decentralization of Layer-2 (L2) networks' state proof verification could be revolutionized by this method. As Ethereum scales horizontally through rollups, the Ethereum community raised the question of how wallets and apps will manage numerous light clients. Without depending on centralized third parties, developers are struggling with how to effectively embed and validate state proofs in light of the anticipated growth of rollup-based scaling solutions.

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Using an Ethereum Request for Comment (ERC) akin to EIP-3668 is Buterin's suggested remedy. This would enable L2 networks to establish an on-chain configuration contract that outlines the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) code used to validate state proofs. Put more simply, Ethereum would enable a universal L2 light client by giving L2 networks a standardized means of communicating proof verification mechanisms.

    HOT Stories
    Man Arrested for Promoting Crypto on Top of Hollywood Sign: Details
    58,303,050 SHIB Burned as Shiba Inu Registers Impressive Weekly Gains
    XRP Skyrockets 17%: Can It Rebound to $3? Key Levels to Watch
    Binance Implements Critical Transparency Update for All Tokens

    Related
    58,303,050 SHIB Burned as Shiba Inu Registers Impressive Weekly Gains
    Sat, 02/15/2025 - 20:00
    58,303,050 SHIB Burned as Shiba Inu Registers Impressive Weekly Gains
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    Using a peer-to-peer (P2P) network, this universal light client would request proofs and use the on-chain EVM code to verify them. In addition to increasing efficiency and decentralization, this approach lessens dependency on outside middlemen. A few developers have identified possible issues such as the absence of uniformity for provers and proofs across various rollups.

    To guarantee compatibility across Ethereum's heterogeneous L2 ecosystem, implementing a universal light client would necessitate considerable wrangling constant updates and a strong specification. Buterin retorted that the proof format would be byte-based, enabling the proof verification function of each L2 to interpret the data as required. Buterin claims that this adaptability makes the process easier and guarantees that verification stays decentralized and flexible.

    #Ethereum

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 16, 2025 - 9:24
    Man Arrested for Promoting Crypto on Top of Hollywood Sign: Details
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Feb 15, 2025 - 20:00
    58,303,050 SHIB Burned as Shiba Inu Registers Impressive Weekly Gains
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    LBank Global World Premiere Lists MyShell (SHELL) with 100,000 SHELL Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    LBank Labs and 13Desk Present "AI in the Skyline": A Premier Consensus Hong Kong 2025 Side Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Vitalik Buterin Reveals Long-Term Plan for Ethereum
    Man Arrested for Promoting Crypto on Top of Hollywood Sign: Details
    58,303,050 SHIB Burned as Shiba Inu Registers Impressive Weekly Gains
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD