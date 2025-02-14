Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Solana Outpacing Ethereum in Transaction Fees: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 14/02/2025 - 15:25
    Advertisement
    Solana Outpacing Ethereum in Transaction Fees: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to leading on-chain data platform Glassnode, Solana’s seven-day average transaction fees have outpaced Ethereum’s since Jan. 9, highlighting its growing network activity and sustained demand. While SOL's transaction fee dominance weakened in February, the weekly difference remains above $3 million, indicating sustained relative strength over ETH, Glassnode noted.

    Advertisement

    Solana’s lower fees and higher throughput continue to attract developers and users, highlighting its growing role in decentralized finance.

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Brandt Names Crucial Trigger to Propel Bitcoin to $200,000
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 2,000%, What's Next for SHIB Price?
    Ripple CEO Reacts to SEC Acknowledging XRP ETF Proposal
    SEC Just Sent ‘Enormous Message’ About XRP

    Solana's dominance, fueled by frenzied meme coin trading, is not limited to transaction fees. Solana has generated $31.52 million in revenue so far in February compared with Ethereum's $18.23 million, per DefiLlama data. In January, Solana earned revenue of  $124 million, while Ethereum saw $109 million in revenue.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Returns Below $200 as Market Stays in Red
    Wed, 02/12/2025 - 16:38
    Solana (SOL) Returns Below $200 as Market Stays in Red
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    This performance supports the bullishness of the SOL-ETH ratio, which peaked near 0.093 in January; although it has dropped, it remains higher around 0.073, according to trading platform TradingView.

    At press time, SOL was up 3.5% in the last 24 hours to $197 and ranks the fifth largest cryptocurrency by market cap; Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was up 1.6% in the last 24 hours to $2,702.

    Solana's recent developments

    This week, Franklin Templeton added Solana to the blockchains that facilitate the trading of its $594 million Money Market Fund (FOBXX). The fund is currently available on Ethereum, Coinbase's Base, Aptos and Avalanche, all of which were added last year.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Returns to $200 Following Huge Crash, What's Next?
    Mon, 02/03/2025 - 14:30
    Solana (SOL) Returns to $200 Following Huge Crash, What's Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Solana ETF applications have advanced to the next stage of SEC review. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has solicited public comment on Canary Capital's proposed ETF, the "Canary Solana Trust," which would introduce SOL investing into mainstream finance. The SEC acknowledged similar filings by VanEck, 21Shares and Bitwise.

    Market experts are generally optimistic that SOL and other cryptocurrencies might receive their ETFs this year, although the exact timing and order are unknown. What's more clear is the SEC's renewed readiness to look kindly on the cryptocurrency industry, despite the regulator's previous reservations under former Chair Gary Gensler.

    #Solana News #Ethereum

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 14, 2025 - 15:17
    XRP 845 Million Surge: Something's Brewing
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Feb 14, 2025 - 15:05
    Legendary Trader Brandt Names Crucial Trigger to Propel Bitcoin to $200,000
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    LBank Global World Premiere Lists MyShell (SHELL) with 100,000 SHELL Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    LBank Labs and 13Desk Present "AI in the Skyline": A Premier Consensus Hong Kong 2025 Side Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana Outpacing Ethereum in Transaction Fees: Details
    XRP 845 Million Surge: Something's Brewing
    Legendary Trader Brandt Names Crucial Trigger to Propel Bitcoin to $200,000
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD