    Vitalik Buterin Criticizes 'Based' Rollups Idea

    Arman Shirinyan
    Vitalik Buterin weighs in on rollups strategy for Ethereum
    Mon, 18/11/2024 - 14:05
    The Ethereum ecosystem is clearly at a turning point when examining the larger picture and a price chart provided below. Let's examine the ongoing discussion surrounding the rollup model and its relationship to Ethereum's price patterns.

    The function of based rollups in Ethereum's scaling roadmap is a topic of debate among Vitalik Buterin and other Ethereum community members. Security, interoperability and scalability are the three main problems that rollups are supposed to address simultaneously. The previous overly ambitious Ethereum 2.0 specifications, which experienced delays and rewrites, are reminiscent of this all-in-one approach. 

    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Critics argue for modularity, which treats interoperability and security as distinct problems rather than combining them. Standardizing interoperability protocols like Cosmos has done with its IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication) protocol is an alternate approach. App chains were able to remain independent and communicate easily because Cosmos refrained from imposing them onto a single shared security model. By concentrating on protocols that enable layer-2 rollups to validate messages and proofs across chains without centralizing security too soon, Ethereum can learn from this strategy. 

    The Ethereum ecosystem may become more resilient as a result of this modular focus, but it will take committed R&D (research and development) and a readiness to reconsider the current course. Ethereum recently broke above important moving averages, indicating bullish momentum, according to the price chart. The breakout points to market optimism, which may have been stoked by scaling solutions and recent protocol upgrades.

    But the chart also indicates a cooling-off period close to $3,200, where the price is retreating following a strong surge. The market is cooling from overbought conditions, according to the RSI, and a decline in trading volume suggests waning bullish confidence. The 200-day moving average close to $2,800 and the 50-day moving average near $2,700 are important support levels to keep an eye on. Should Ethereum be unable to maintain these levels, the overall trend may turn negative.

