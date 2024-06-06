Advertisement
AD

    Vitalik Buterin Clarifies His Meme Coin Statement

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Vitalik Buterin's statement about financialization might've been perceived in wrong way
    Thu, 6/06/2024 - 8:26
    Vitalik Buterin Clarifies His Meme Coin Statement
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The cofounder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, recently made some remarks comparing investing to decentralized meme coin gambling as celebrity-based assets are being launched left and right with questionable backing. But was that really his intention

    Advertisement

    The perspective on decentralized finance that Buterin has always held is not that easy. Even though he occasionally emphasizes nonfinancial use cases in his public remarks, he acknowledges the benefits of various DeFi applications. 

    Buterin believes that good examples of DeFi are DAOs Uniswap and PoolTogether. For example, PoolTogether provides users with entertaining positive-sum games through its no-loss lotteries. 

    HOT Stories
    'Cardano Is Here to Stay': ADA Creator Shuts Down Skeptics in Epic Rant
    'Cardano Is Here to Stay': ADA Creator Shuts Down Skeptics in Epic Rant
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Makes Stunning Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Hitting $71,000, Ethereum (ETH) Shows Bizarre Activity, Will Solana (SOL) Become Number 1 Again?
    BNB Smashes Through $700 Level as Bitcoin Stalls
    BTCUSD
    Bitcoin/USD Chart by TradingView

    Retail investors are empowered by Uniswap and GMX because they are able to be the bank and offer market-making services that were previously exclusive to financial institutions. Blockchains and DAOs, on the other hand, offer increased financial democratization and transparency. 

    Compared to traditional finance, these are major advancements, Buterin believes. Upon direct questioning Buterin concurred with these admirable instances. He stated that he supports financial innovations that bring true value and transparency, acknowledging their benefits.  

    Related
    Thu, 06/06/2024 - 05:47
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Makes Stunning Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    He has voiced his discontent with the current meme coin cycle, which he believes lacks substance and practical value and is driven by celebrities. He compared it to past endeavors such as Stoner Cats, which was backed by Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and noted that while it was driven primarily by money, it provided funding for a real show instead of just speculation.

    Even though financialization is a strong tool in his opinion, it should be applied to worthwhile goals like the arts, open-source software and healthcare.  We can shift the emphasis away from speculative endeavors and toward projects that have practical benefits by supporting financial innovations that indeed add value to society.

    #Ethereum #DeFi News
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image 'Cardano Is Here to Stay': ADA Creator Shuts Down Skeptics in Epic Rant
    Jun 06, 2024 - 08:20
    'Cardano Is Here to Stay': ADA Creator Shuts Down Skeptics in Epic Rant
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Iggy Azalea Mocks Ethereum's Buterin After Meme Coin Criticism
    Jun 06, 2024 - 08:20
    Iggy Azalea Mocks Ethereum's Buterin After Meme Coin Criticism
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Makes Stunning Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Jun 06, 2024 - 08:20
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Makes Stunning Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ‘Moonrise’ Initiative Signals Next Phase in Evolution for New-Look Moonbeam Network in Polkadot Ecosytem
    Introducing Mandala Chain, The Polkadot L1 Targets 10M+ New Wallets in Indonesia
    Nibiru EVM to Transform Ethereum Capabilities for Tomorrow’s Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Vitalik Buterin Clarifies His Meme Coin Statement
    'Cardano Is Here to Stay': ADA Creator Shuts Down Skeptics in Epic Rant
    Iggy Azalea Mocks Ethereum's Buterin After Meme Coin Criticism
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD