Iggy Azalea Mocks Ethereum's Buterin After Meme Coin Criticism

Australian-rapper-turned-crypto-influencer Iggy Azalea has ruffled some feathers in the cryptocurrency community after posting a meme mocking Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

Advertisement

Azalea's meme features herself holding a baby with the head of the prodigy behind the second-largest cryptocurrency. The rapper's caption says that Buterin was just "hangry" (a portmanteau of hungry and angry).

This came after Buterin criticized celebrity meme coins in early June. In his response to a post about Azalea's newly launched Mother Iggy (MOTHER) token. The Ethereum co-founder said that he was "quite unhappy" about the latest meme coin craze. He opined that celebrity crypto projects should have some sort of public-good goal while also featuring"fun mechanics."

While many cryptocurrency enthusiasts took the meme in jest, Uniswap co-founder Hayden Adams was seemingly riled up by Azalea mocking the "best builder" in the crypto space as a needy hungry baby. "Iggy could have responded positively, and used profits to donate to a social cause or something. Instead, she condescends the best builder in the entire space, proving his point," he said in a post on the X social media network.