    Iggy Azalea Mocks Ethereum's Buterin After Meme Coin Criticism

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Iggy Azalea's meme has had mixed reception within the cryptocurrency community
    Thu, 6/06/2024 - 6:42
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Australian-rapper-turned-crypto-influencer Iggy Azalea has ruffled some feathers in the cryptocurrency community after posting a meme mocking Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. 

    Azalea's meme features herself holding a baby with the head of the prodigy behind the second-largest cryptocurrency. The rapper's caption says that Buterin was just "hangry" (a portmanteau of hungry and angry). 

    This came after Buterin criticized celebrity meme coins in early June. In his response to a post about Azalea's newly launched Mother Iggy (MOTHER) token. The Ethereum co-founder said that he was "quite unhappy" about the latest meme coin craze. He opined that celebrity crypto projects should have some sort of public-good goal while also featuring"fun mechanics." 

    While many cryptocurrency enthusiasts took the meme in jest, Uniswap co-founder Hayden Adams was seemingly riled up by Azalea mocking the "best builder" in the crypto space as a needy hungry baby. "Iggy could have responded positively, and used profits to donate to a social cause or something. Instead, she condescends the best builder in the entire space, proving his point," he said in a post on the X social media network.

    After retiring from music due to her steep commercial decline, the "Fancy" hitmaker is now seeing some early success with her cryptocurrency project that was launched in early March. MOTHER keeps exceeding expectations, surging by as much as 21% over the last 24 hours. Its fully diluted valuation currently stands at $132 million, according to CoinGecko data.

