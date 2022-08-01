Vitalik Buterin Calls Michael Saylor “Clown,” SHIB Team Shares Mysterious Teaser, Cardano’s Vasil Hard Fork Delayed Again: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Let’s take a look at what news the end of July brought with U.Today’s top four news stories.

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin slams Michael Saylor as "total clown"

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has recently taken to Twitter to share his frustration about Bitcoin maximalists, asking his followers why BTC supporters tend to pick heroes that “turn out to be total clowns.” It all started with a video clip shared by Twitter user @DZack23, where MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor stated that securities laws have their basis in a set of biblical principles, such as “thou shall not lie, cheat or steal.” Therefore, he rejects the popular argument that securities laws are out-of-date and views ETH as inherently unethical. Buterin’s take on Saylor was not left unnoticed by the Ethereum community as it quickly hit back at the ardent Bitcoin supporter by recalling that he was accused of securities fraud by the SEC all the way back in 2000.

Shiba Inu team teases community with mysterious video

Sunday’s post by Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account caused quite a stir within the community as the team behind the meme crypto shared a mysterious video with what appears to be the upcoming project. Opinion on what could be featured on the video are divided: some users claim that they saw the Ninja Turtles logo, while others suggested that it was a treasure chest. The teaser is most likely related to Shiba Inu’s much-hyped Metaverse project. As reported by U.Today , the team recently partnered with The Third Floor (TTF), one of the world’s most prominent visualization studios, which has worked on a slew of Marvel blockbusters such as “Wonder Woman,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and others. Also, earlier this month, Shiba Inu’s lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, also hinted at a new stablecoin that will be part of the meme coin’s ecosystem. Its rollout could potentially take place as early as 2022.

Cardano’s Vasil hard fork experiencing delays

After being postponed to take place in the last week of July, Cardano’s Vasil hard fork has been delayed once again. During the most recent Cardano 360 event, IOG's Technical Manager Kevin Hammond said that there could be a few more weeks of delays without stating a specific date for the release. According to Hammond, this was necessary for further testing and ensuring a smooth process. The reactions to the news of the delay were varied. Some users were disappointed by yet another shift, while others reacted to rescheduling with understanding. At the moment, the project team continues testing Vasil functionality, working closely with dApps and projects building on Cardano.

