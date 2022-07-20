Shiba Inu Partners with Longtime Marvel Collaborators

The Shiba Inu team has announced a major partnership with The Third Floor (TTF), the busiest visualization company known for working on dozens of Marvel blockbusters.

TTF will help the developers behind the popular meme coin to define virtual environments for the metaverse project, taking control of artistic development.           

The American company has worked on such projects as “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Wonder Woman,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and other prominent movies. TTF has also worked on video games, including “Doom” and “Residential Evil 6” as well as episodic shows.

Dane Smith, chief creative officer at TTF, said that the artistic-driven vision shared by the Shiba Inu community was “inspiring.” Smith believes that the metaverse can potentially offer an infinite number of possibilities and mixed-reality experiences.

Despite being considered a “meme coin,” the Shiba Inu community has made a strong emphasis on utility. Apart from the ShibaSwap exchange, the team of developers is now working on the metaverse project, which makes it possible for community members to mint land plots in a virtual environment. Landowners can earn passive income by generating rewards.

Initially, only Ethereum (ETH) was supported as a payment method, but the team then started accepting Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens as well.     

