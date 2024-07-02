Advertisement
    SHIB Burns – 'Something Special Cooking Up,' Shib Executive Teases: Details

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu intrigues community with SHIB burn statement
    Tue, 2/07/2024 - 14:10
    Contents
    The Shiba Inu team seems to be preparing something special in terms of SHIB burns, according to SHIB marketing lead Lucie. She hinted at it, stating that she and the Shibacals Collaboration studio - which produces physical merchandise with SHIB’s mascot on it - are working on it, “cooking up something special.”

    A possible scenario that may evolve here is that Shibacals may use part of the proceeds from selling SHIB-branded hoodies, mugs, etc., to buy SHIB tokens and then burn them, i.e., transfer them to unspendable wallets to decrease the overall supply of Shiba Inu coins that is circulating on the market at the moment. However, Lucie did not share any details of how exactly they plan to burn SHIB in collaboration with Shibcals.

    While on Monday, the daily SHIB burn rate skyrocketed by 4,667%, with more than 301 million Shiba Inu meme coins destroyed, over the last 24 hours, the burn rate has plunged into a red abyss. Data shared by the Shibburn tracker shows that over the last day, the SHIB community has managed to burn as little as 203,721 SHIB.

    Lucie issues important warning to SHIB army

    In a tweet published today, Lucie, the marketing lead of the SHIB team, addressed the Shiba Inu community with a warning about the cryptocurrency space and the importance of protecting oneself within it.

    Lucie reminded everyone that "no one is your real friend in this space." She added that "People will pretend to be your friends for months just to stab you out of nowhere."

    The SHIB executive stated that in order to avoid wrong investments followed by a loss of hard-earned funds, it is best to “always follow your own instincts and DYOR.”

    Mon, 07/01/2024 - 11:57
    Key Drivers of Coming SHIB Power Increase Revealed by SHIB Executive
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Big Shibarium prize pool being prepared

    Lucie also took a moment to reveal that there is a big prize pool getting ready for Shibarium users for summer - $2,000. It will be a giveaway organized by the Discord Shibarium Team, also funded and supported by SHIB developers.

    The sum of $2,000 is quite a massive amount of SHIB at present - the equivalent of 115,170,709.2 SHIB. Lucie revealed that there is still no specific scenario as to how this giveaway would be organized, but the team is trying to figure out how to make it convenient for the SHIB community.

    #Token Burn #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
