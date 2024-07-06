Advertisement
AD

    Visa Expands Its Bet on Crypto With This Collab

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Dominant card system Visa and Tangem, industry-leading hardware wallet producer, introduced novel payment instrument
    Sat, 6/07/2024 - 18:52
    Visa Expands Its Bet on Crypto With This Collab
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Hardware wallet giant Tangem and leading card system Visa shared details of their most advanced integration so far. The collaboration is designed to blur the line between crypto and fiat payments as well as between Web2 and Web3 B2C economic designs.

    Visa, Tangem announce holistic integration between hardware wallet and credit card

    Tangem, a top-tier hardware wallet producer, announced a new phase of collaboration with Visa card system. Tangem unveils a Web3 platform for decentralized payments, integrated with the payments heavyweight.

    As explained by Tangem CTO Andrey Lazutkin, customers of hardware wallets are now able to leverage their crypto holdings in daily transfers in a seamless manner:

    Users of any wallet can open a decentralized account and get a non-custodial card to manage it and make transactions

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 15% in Epic Market Rebound; What Comes Next
    Michael Saylor Sends Bullish BTC Message as Bitcoin Recovers From Below $54,000
    3 New Bitcoin (BTC) Support Levels to Watch, Toncoin (TON) Saw Biggest Price Drop Ever, Solana (SOL) on Strong 8% Rise as Ethereum Plummets
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Suddenly Activated Following BTC Price Crash

    While the exact timeline of the product release is yet to be announced, the product is expected to arrive by the end of 2024. Thanks to the active patent approved by Visa for a period until 2030, the new wallet technology will work under the Tangem brand.

    As covered by U.Today previously, starting from Q4, 2023, Visa was advancing its stablecoin settlements infrastructure across Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) blockchains.

    Related
    Tue, 09/05/2023 - 13:35
    Visa Giant Expands Stablecoin Settlement Capabilities Through USDC and Solana Chain
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    USDC by Circle, the second largest stablecoin by market cap, was the backbone element of this cross-border money transfer architecture.

    Crypto payments become available at any Visa-enabled POS

    Visa's crypto head Cuy Sheffield is excited by the importance of the fresh collaboration with Tangem for Web3 ambitions of his platform:

    We are excited to partner with to enable a new product that provides the convenience of a Visa card integrated into a hardware wallet that can be used to spend crypto or stablecoin balances at any merchant that accepts Visa

    Technically, payments will be facilitated through the merchants' infrastructure of both offline and online points of service.

    As such, holders of 50+ cryptocurrencies supported by Tangem will be able to spend their crypto directly through specific Visa cards just like they used to with regular ones issued by banks.

    #VISA #Tangem #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image DOGE, XRP, ADA Eye Meteoric Rise on Metric's Signal
    Jul 6, 2024 - 18:46
    DOGE, XRP, ADA Eye Meteoric Rise on Metric's Signal
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image XRP Forms Crucial Support as Insane Selling Pressure Wears Off
    Jul 6, 2024 - 18:46
    XRP Forms Crucial Support as Insane Selling Pressure Wears Off
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for July 6
    Jul 6, 2024 - 18:46
    DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for July 6
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2024 partners with Fortune Magazine Türkiye
    $DOP Announces Listing on 7 Exchanges including BYBIT, Kucoin, Gate.io, and Bitfinex
    GOMINING Token to be Listed on HTX Crypto Exchange
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Visa Expands Its Bet on Crypto With This Collab
    DOGE, XRP, ADA Eye Meteoric Rise on Metric's Signal
    XRP Forms Crucial Support as Insane Selling Pressure Wears Off
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD