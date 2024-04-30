Advertisement
    ViaBTC Advances Level of Customer Support, Champions User-Centric Approach

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    ViaBTC, leading cryptocurrency mining ecosystem and pool, sets new standards for customer support in Web3
    Tue, 30/04/2024 - 11:10
    Contents
    One of the largest and most popular cryptocurrency mining ecosystems for Bitcoin (BTC), Litcoin (LTC), Kaspa (KAS) and many proof-of-work (PoW) altcoins, always prioritizes a customer-centric approach to tech development and product design.

    ViaBTC champions customer-centric approach in mining

    In its daily activities and upgrades policy, the highest standards of customer support and user service are core focuses for ViaBTC, a tier 1 mining pool. Feedback from every customer is an unparalleled source of ideas and of the highest value to the product team at ViaBTC.

    A heavy-hitting and skilled customer support team can always be accessed via ViaBTC’s Help Center. Officers of ViaBTC’s Help Center are ready to solve issues with mining pools and additional services, payouts, software updates, account management and so on.

    To meet the requirements of customers from various regions and territories across the globe, ViaBTC launched numerous local customer support teams. As such, users can leave their feedback in their native language. This opportunity makes customer support more accessible than ever before.

    Per the team’s statement, working with localized teams enhances user interaction and satisfaction. Fully satisfied customers is the most important KPI for every customer support agent at ViaBTC.

    To receive real-time support, users are invited to join the ViaBTC Telegram community.

    Besides regular feedback about operations and payouts, ViaBTC is always ready to process and integrate user suggestions to improve the quality of service for all of its components.

    New releases to be focused on enhanced customer success

    In all of its upcoming releases across its ambitious roadmap, ViaBTC is going to seamlessly integrate new features that further ViaBTC's user-first strategy.

    As a result of such an approach, ViaBTC remained popular even amid a cryptocurrency bear season. Today, as the segment is gearing up for new capitalization highs, ViaBTC maintains the highest level of customer support amid increased traffic and interest in proof-of-work (PoW) mining.

    As covered by U.Today previously, an industry-leading level of customer support from ViaBTC is accompanied by a feature-rich range of cryptocurrencies supported.

    Related
    New-Gen Crypto Mining Ecosystem in 2024: Case of ViaBTC

    ViaBTC pools facilitate the mining of various proof-of-work (PoW) cryptocurrencies that work on top of all mainstream mining algorithms. That said, it supports Bitcoin (BTC) mining, together with its forks Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Bitcoin Cash ABC (XEC); all three are SHA-256d cryptocurrencies. 

    Besides that, it supports Scrypt-based Bitcoin fork Litecoin (LTC); ViaBTC is by far the largest Litecoin (LTC) miner on the entire crypto scene. Alongside mainstream cryptocurrency coins, ViaBTC supports the mining of niche altcoins, such as privacy coin ZCash (ZEC), hybrid cryptos Dash (DASH) and Horizen (ZEN), new-gen PoW cryptocurrencies Nervos Network (CKB) and Kaspa (KAS), as well as Ethereum Classic (ETC), an original version of the Ethereum (ETH) protocol.

    ViaBTC mined Bitcoin block 840,000, auctioned Rare Satoshi

    In anticipation of the fourth Bitcoin (BTC) halving that is set to happen as soon as this month, ViaBTC organized a series of promo events, airdrops and lucky draws for all mining enthusiasts.

    Right now, three promo campaigns are running for all cryptocurrency enthusiasts regardless of their deposits and expertise in cryptocurrency.

    ViaBTC
    Image by ViaBTC

    Bitcoin block 840,000 was mined by ViaBTC. The pool scored a partnership with leading exchange CoinEx for the auction for Epic Satoshi to immortalize the event.

    ViaBTC welcomes cryptocurrency mining newbies and pros to its pools. In the bull market, the moment has come to join the ViaBTC community or try their mining services.

    #ViaBTC
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

