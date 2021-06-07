Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Still Believes Bitcoin Could Go to $100,000

Despite its disastrous performance, Bitcoin could still touch $100,000 in the long-term, according to Peter Brandt

Veteran trader Peter Brandt is convinced that Bitcoin could still reach $100,000 in the long-term in spite of a recent correction, according to his June 7 tweet.

This comes after he challenged other cryptocurrency traders to determine whether Bitcoin’s inverted chart was bearish or bullish.



As reported by U.Today, Brandt recently mentioned that $20,000 is his worst-case scenario for Bitcoin. This would mark a 69 percent correction for the largest cryptocurrency. Bitcoin peaked at $64,854 on Apr. 14 but it then retraced all the way back to $30,000 on May 19.

Image by tradingview.com