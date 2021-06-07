Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Still Believes Bitcoin Could Go to $100,000

News
Mon, 06/07/2021 - 04:39
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Despite its disastrous performance, Bitcoin could still touch $100,000 in the long-term, according to Peter Brandt
Veteran trader Peter Brandt is convinced that Bitcoin could still reach $100,000 in the long-term in spite of a recent correction, according to his June 7 tweet.   

This comes after he challenged other cryptocurrency traders to determine whether Bitcoin’s inverted chart was bearish or bullish.

As reported by U.Today, Brandt recently mentioned that $20,000 is his worst-case scenario for Bitcoin. This would mark a 69 percent correction for the largest cryptocurrency. Bitcoin peaked at $64,854 on Apr. 14 but it then retraced all the way back to $30,000 on May 19.

Bitcoin
Market Bottomed Yesterday: Legendary Trader Peter Brandt
During the previous market cycle, Bitcoin saw an 84 drawdown from the December 2017 top. While Bitcoin had multiple severe corrections during its blistering rally in 2017, none of them exceeded Peter Brandt, a fact that recently caught Brandt’s attention.

article image
