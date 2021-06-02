Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Names Worst-Case Scenario for Bitcoin

News
Wed, 06/02/2021 - 18:08
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Peter Brandt claims that he's interested in reloading his Bitcoin position
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Names Worst-Case Scenario for Bitcoin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Veteran trader Peter Brandt claims that a drop to $21,000 would be the "worst he can envision" for Bitcoin, urging his followers to invest with money they can afford to lose:      

After weeks of ambiguous tweets, Brandt has brought more clarity to the table about his own position. The chartist also writes that he’s currently long Bitcoin despite some bearish calls: 

Why would someone bail out of non-leveraged longs when the market already had 80% of worst case drop?  

Bitball Bitball

Brandt claims that he has reduced his position to 30 percent since the peak but he’s interested in “reloading” it.

Related
Bitcoin Could See $50,000 Again if This Pattern Holds Up, Says Fundstrat
Earlier this week, the veteran trader asked crypto Twitter to identify a single instance when a 50 percent correction from a new all-time high didn’t result in a 70 percent correction, seemingly implying that the flagship cryptocurrency could see more downside pressure.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $37,958, down over 41 percent from its Apr. 14 all-time high.

BTC
Image by tradingview.com
#Bitcoin News #Peter Brandt
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Norton 360 Antivirus Debuts Ethereum Mining Feature
06/02/2021 - 19:09

Norton 360 Antivirus Debuts Ethereum Mining Feature

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Names Worst-Case Scenario for Bitcoin
06/02/2021 - 18:08

Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Names Worst-Case Scenario for Bitcoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image BREAKING: Google to Let Crypto Exchanges and Wallets Target U.S. Users
06/02/2021 - 16:29

BREAKING: Google to Let Crypto Exchanges and Wallets Target U.S. Users

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image