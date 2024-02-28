VeChain (VET) Consolidates 80% Surge With New Token Launch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

VeChain (VET) is looking to end the month of February in grand style, with its best monthly close since its inception. Per data from CoinMarketCap as of the time of writing, VET is up by 4.05% in 24 hours to $0.05051. Over the past month, VET has soared by more than 80%, the highest monthly close it has recorded since it made its mainnet market debut in 2018.

Advertisement

Consolidating milestone

To consolidate the milestone, VeChain has announced its next moves toward achieving its sustainability agenda, the protocol announced the launch of VeBetterDAO, a dedicated platform to drive sustainable innovations.

According to the update, VeChain noted that it designed VeBetterDAO to become the enabler of a cross-industry sustainability decentralized application (dApp) ecosystem. The VeBetterDAO platform will incentivize users, and it said that the new platform is the evolution of its Web3 for Better Whitepaper that it first introduced when it unveiled its collaboration with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) last year.

We're incredibly excited to announce the launch of our new #sustainability platform - VeBetterDAO - alongside two new tokens $B3TR and $VOT3!



VeBetterDAO is built to become the enabler of a cross-industry sustainability dApp ecosystem, driving adoption of Web3 tech across… pic.twitter.com/wFhxm30SeY — vechain (@vechainofficial) February 28, 2024

In a bid to drive an autonomous operational model for the new platform, VeChain said it is launching two new tokens $B3TR and $VOT3. It said it would kick off the testnet launch of VeBetterDAO by airdropping the $B3TR token to early participants.

VeChain has regularly expanded its influence in the sustainability world with notable inventions and partnerships scored for the past few years.

VeChain to retest ATH?

VeChain has displayed notably bullish price surges over the past few months as investors revive their interest in the protocol. Breaking the history of the best monthly close might spell a good omen that could help VET retest its previous all-time high (ATH) of $0.2782.

While the coin’s current valuation is still a far cry from this point, the bullish sentiment surrounding the price of Bitcoin that pushed it to $60,000 might also trigger an unprecedented surge that can benefit VET in the long term.