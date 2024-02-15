Advertisement
AD

VeChain (VET) Skyrocketed 31% in Day; What's Behind It?

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
VeChain gains 35% in explosive five-day rally
Thu, 15/02/2024 - 16:45
VeChain (VET) Skyrocketed 31% in Day; What's Behind It?
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

VeChain (VET), the native token of the VeChain blockchain, has soared by nearly 35% in the last 24 hours, reaching intraday highs of $0.049 in today's trading session.

Advertisement

At the time of writing, VET was up 31.57% in the last 24 hours to $0.045. the token has also gained 57% weekly. This remarkable rally has made VET the highest gainer among the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

TradingView
VET/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

Aside from the price jump, VeChain is seeing a remarkable 473% surge in trading volume, with over half a billion dollars ($560 million), or 12.5 billion VET, traded in the last 24 hours, suggesting renewed interest and activity.

The recent price and volume spike for VET could be attributed to various factors, including positive sentiment on the overall cryptocurrency market, which saw Bitcoin cross $52,000 for the first time since December 2021.

Related
VeChain (VET) Skyrockets 12% After Coinbase's Announcement

Earlier in the week, crypto analyst Ali predicted a potential bull run for VeChain: "It feels like it will be a big week for VeChain. If history repeats itself, VET could be looking at a move to $0.054 this week, a brief correction until June, and then a bull run to $0.70 by November."

VeChain welcomes account abstraction

The VeChain network has reached a major milestone, which might have added to the positivity surrounding the blockchain.

Account Abstraction (AA) is now live on the network, opening up a whole new world for VeChain. Aside from making interoperability seamless, account abstraction also unlocks programmable smart contract wallets for a better user experience and improved security.

EOAs, which are wallets owned by users and operated manually from outside the blockchain, have been the standard for blockchain interactions, requiring manual operation and management through a public-private key pair.

All the while, interactions on VeChain were initiated through an externally owned account (EOA).

Account abstraction moves away from traditional externally owned accounts (EOAs) toward a more flexible, programmable approach.

#VeChain News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for February 15
2024/02/15 16:47
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for February 15
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image JPMorgan Says Coinbase Now Underweight
2024/02/15 16:47
JPMorgan Says Coinbase Now Underweight
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Key Reasons Why Bitcoin Price Is Pumping, Ripple CEO Celebrates Company's Epic Wins, Shibarium Stuns SHIB Army With Triple-Digit Surge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/02/15 16:47
Key Reasons Why Bitcoin Price Is Pumping, Ripple CEO Celebrates Company's Epic Wins, Shibarium Stuns SHIB Army With Triple-Digit Surge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Exverse lands $3M in private round to bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ to life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Instant Swaps and Extended Blockchain Support – B2BinPay v19 Arrives
Saudi Fintech Revolution Summit – Saudi’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
FiNext Conference Returns to Dubai for its Sixth Edition, Unveiling the Future of Finance and Technology
Blockchain Festival and Traders Fair 2024: Shaping the Future of Finance and Blockchain in Singapore
American University of Sharjah and Sui Launch Blockchain Academy to Seed the Next Generation of web3 Builders
HIPTHER Announces Online Voting Session for GamingTECH Awards 2024, Leading to the Grand Event at the Prague Gaming & TECH Summit
Rabbit Swap Introduces Innovative Cross-Chain Swap Solution
Unveiling The Dragons: The World's First Token Amulets
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

VeChain (VET) Skyrocketed 31% in Day; What's Behind It?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for February 15
JPMorgan Says Coinbase Now Underweight
Show all