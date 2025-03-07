Advertisement
    VanEck Exec Spots Bullish Setup on Bitcoin Chart: Details

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 7/03/2025 - 15:46
    VanEck's Matthew Sigel teases bullish Bitcoin open interest outlook
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin remains the center of attention in the crypto market after falling despite the U.S. government's announcement of a strategic BTC reserve. Volatility has entered the BTC ecosystem, with the price currently pegged at $89,092, down by 0.7% in 24 hours. According to Matthew Sigel, VanEck’s Head of Digital Assets Research, the Open Interest outlook for Bitcoin presents a bullish setup for the coin.

    Bitcoin gears up for 38% rally

    According to the chart shared by Sigel, spot market bulls are currently holding the line amid intense volatility. He hinted at the Open Interest trend, which last fell to its current low level when Bitcoin traded at around $64,000.

    According to data from CoinGlass, Bitcoin's open interest in the futures market is down 1.02% in 24 hours. As of press time, 559,270 BTC have been committed by futures traders, with a market value of $49.96 billion. 

    Beyond this short-term slump, Bitcoin's open interest has nosedived generally from its peak last year. This trend is troubling, considering more institutional investors are now gaining exposure to the digital currency.

    Among those exposed to Bitcoin is Strategy, which recently rebranded its corporate identity from MicroStrategy. Others are Semler Scientific and Metaplanet Inc.

    Big push for BTC price ahead

    Despite the current outlook on the Bitcoin market, many are optimistic that the coin’s price will pick up momentum soon. Samson Mow believes the strategic reserve will fuel more Bitcoin purchases in the future, against the current notion that only seized BTC will make up the stockpile.

    The VanEck executive’s update shows the price of Bitcoin may pick up pace and rally as high as 38% if history plays out again. The coin is battling to flip the $90,000 price mark as a sustainable support.

    Beyond the reserve outlook, the spot Bitcoin ETF also appears to be a major tailwind supporting further growth. 

    #Bitcoin

