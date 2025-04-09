Advertisement
    US SEC Chairman Nominee May Resume in 48 Hours

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 9/04/2025 - 8:59
    Paul Atkins' confirmation vote likely this week amid push for speedy clearance
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Paul Atkins, the nominee to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as chairman, is likely to be confirmed and cleared for work before the end of the week. According to a scoop from independent journalist Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. Senate has scheduled an important vote that may pave the way for his confirmation.

    Mark Uyeda counting days as SEC acting chairman

    According to Terrett, the Senate has scheduled a cloture vote for chair nominee Paul Atkins at 11:30 a.m. ET on April 9. A cloture vote can quickly end a legislative process in progress.

    As pointed out, this vote on cloture is the next step toward his confirmation. Should the vote succeed, Paul Atkins may have a full confirmation vote as early as 7:00 p.m. This brings the possible timeline for his ascension as permanent chairman to less than 48 hours.

    Since the new U.S. administration came on board, Mark Uyeda has filled the gap as the acting chair of the commission. Under Uyeda, the Ripple lawsuit has been closed, and a number of pro-crypto moves have been made thus far.

    However, a confirmation for Paul Atkins will mean an end to the reign of Mark Uyeda.

    Is Paul Atkins good for crypto as SEC chair?

    Many industry leaders have validated Paul Atkins’ nomination to lead the commission, drawing on his records. As a former commissioner, he has always advocated for pro-crypto policies and might maintain this push when he is confirmed for office.

    The crypto ecosystem is shifting from Gary Gensler's aggressive positioning, which preferred regulation by enforcement. Constantly called out by crypto leaders, the expectation is that things will be different over the next four years.

    With most of the aggressive enforcement policies now out the door, expectations for new products like a Dogecoin ETF and related offerings remain a strong possibility under Atkins.

