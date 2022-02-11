Universe Finance Platform Announces IDO Details

Liquidity management platform for Uniswap v3 users will have its token sale on Feb. 15-18

Universe Finance, a novel liquidity aggregator for leading multi-blockchain DEX Uniswap v3, announces the details of its initial decentralized exchange offering (IDO) on the Copper, DODO and Poolz platforms.

Universe Finance releases UNT on three platforms

According to the official announcement shared by Universe Finance liquidity aggregator for Uniswap v3, its core native utility and governance asset, UNT, is on its way to a triple IDO on leading platforms.

On Feb. 15, 2022, UNT is going to debut on Copper, while on Feb. 18, it will be released on Poolz and Dodo.

As such, the platform is going to offer its token to a wide audience of crypto enthusiasts behind many IDO launchpads.

Over the last few months, Universe Finance scored an amazing array of collaborations. Its team partnered with Defi Llama tracking service, Biconomy, Tetu.io, 4sv.io, Vader Protocol, Instadapp and Olympus DeFi heavyweights.

One-stop platform for better yield farming: What is Universe Finance?

Universe Finance is a top liquidity management platform for the Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC) blockchains. It is primarily used to optimize the process of liquidity logistics on Uniswap v3, a flagship DeFi protocol.

While working with a multitude of trading pairs and liquidity pools, Universe Finance architecture utilizes automated risk ranking and quantitative strategies.

With its patented combination of instruments, Universe Finance is focused on the maximization of Uniswap users’ returns. Its architecture is designed to address all major bottlenecks of the modern DeFi ecosystem, such as increased risk, expensive gas fees, the timing and frequency of rebalancing and reinvestment and more.

In 2021, the platform launched a decentralized bridge to Polygon Network (MATIC) and introduced a second iteration of its Smart Vault mechanism.

This year will be a pivotal one for Universe Finance in terms of technology progress, marketing and massive adoption of its instruments.

On Feb. 23, 2022, its toolkit will be expanded by a leverage vault instrument. Leverage farming for Uniswap v3 users will also go live. Private vaults will be offered to decentralized autonomous organizations on EVM-compatible blockchains.

Last but not least, this year, Universe Finance will grow its total value locked (TVL) metric to an unbelievable $1 billion level.