Unconfirmed: Mining Giant Bitmain Is Being Investigated by U.S. Department of Justice

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    An insider states that Bitmain, the number one Bitcoin mining company, is now under a criminal investigation after selling equipment to BitClub

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

According to Twitter account @btcking555, he has some insider information that Beijing-based Bitcoin mining giant Bitmain is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice. While this bombshell is yet to be confirmed, the above-mentioned Twitter account has proven to be a reliable source of Bitmain-related leaks.

Bitmain and BitClub 

The company allegedly appeared in hot water after selling mining equipment to BitClub Network, the infamous Ponzi scheme whose victims were defrauded of more than $722 mln. 

BitClub, which presented itself as “the most lucrative” way of earning BTC, had been up and running since 2014 before its operators were charged with wire fraud in December. It would routinely manage to cajole new victims to offer payouts to older BitClub members.        

“The defendants allegedly made hundreds of millions of dollars by continuing to recruit new investors over several years while spending victims' money lavishly,” the DOJ press release states. 

According to Dovey Wan, a founding partner of Primitive Ventures, Bitmain’s subsidiary BTC.com was responsible for operating the BitClub mining pool until November.    

No IPO in the US 

The alleged insider claims that Bitmain is set to cancel its IPO plans since due to the ongoing DOJ crackdown. As reported by U.Today, the mining behemoth was initially supposed to go public on the Hong Kong stock exchange (HKex) but its application expired on March 26, 2019. 

After this failed attempt, Bitmain started to prepare for another IPO in the US, planning to raise up to $500 mln (a world of difference compared to the $3 bln it eyed in Hong Kong). 

Bitmain didn't immediately reply to U.Today’s request for comment. 

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He's particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Bitcoin (BTC) Options Finally Launched by CME. Will Crypto Market Be Affected by New Product?

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    CME Group dives into the regulated Bitcoin options market, posting a serious threat to Bakkt

Cover image via u.today
Contents

CME Group, a Chicago-based futures exchange, has announced that its Bitcoin options are now trading live. It states that the much-awaited launch of the new product was trading by "customer demand." The newly launched contracts can be traded on CME Globex and CME Clearport. 

Regulated Bitcoin options 

Option, as the name suggests, is a contract that allows traders to buy or sell the underlying asset at a certain strike date. As U.Today reported, ICE subsidiary Bakkt launched options on futures contracts on Dec. 9, becoming the first company to get approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Now, Bakkt will have to compete with its major rival in this department. The rollout of CME's BTC options contracts was highly anticipated by JPMorgan

Even though CME Group and Bakkt are the two major forces on the regulated crypto derivatives market, the options trading is currently dominated by Deribit. Crypto analytics boutique Skew determined that the derivatives exchange, which recently decided to move to Panama due to regulatory pressure, is responsible for 80 percent of all BTC options volume.  

A double-edged sword 

The potential impact of the CME options on the crypto market remains uncertain. While they could potentially revive the waning interest of institutional investors in Bitcoin, it could negatively affect the spot price of the leading cryptocurrency. The CFTC allegedly rushed to approve CME's Bitcoin futures to put an end to the great Bitcoin rally in December 2017. The BTC price plunged shortly after their launch that took place on Dec. 17, 2017. 

Meltem Demirors of CoinShares also opined that the popularization of futures could diminish the impact of the upcoming Bitcoin halving because speculators choose to trade derivatives instead of the actual asset. 

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

