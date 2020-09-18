Original article based on tweet

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Might Allocate Some Corporate $10 Bln into Bitcoin: Willy Woo

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Fri, 09/18/2020 - 13:44
Yuri Molchan
Trader Willy Woo hints that the chief of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, might want to convert part of the $10 bln capital in cash that belongs to Twitter and Square into Bitcoin
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Might Allocate Some Corporate $10 Bln into Bitcoin: Willy Woo
Cover image via en.wikipedia.org
Contents

Prominent trader and entrepreneur Willy Woo has hinted that the head of Twitter, Jack Dorseywho has $10 bln in corporate funds under his controljust might allocate part of that mammoth-sized amount to acquire Bitcoin in the near future to prevent this money from losing value.

Willy Woo has taken to Twitter to comment on Pomp's recent podcast, on which he talked to Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor about his company's recent massive purchase of Bitcoin (which was also the second one this year), and then switched to discussing Dorsey.

"1% of $5 trl of spare capital funds enough to push BTC cap to $2 trl"

Willy Woo commented on the reasons why Microstrategy CEO Saylor decided to convert some of the company's spare cash into the flagship cryptocurrency.

Woo pointed out that the funds came from the company's spare cash on the bookscash that Microstrategy did not need to use in the foreseeable future, so they decided to use a portion of it to enter the Bitcoin realm.

Saylor mentioned 35,000 companies that currently hold around $5 trl of capital being unused and garnering negative returns. If they decided to convert even one percent of that amount into BTC, Woo believes this would push Bitcoin's market cap to $2 trl.

Besides, he believes that Bitcoin is one of those inflation hedge assets that large amounts of cash can be easily allocated into, unlike real estate, for example.

"Microstrategy took 6 months to deploy in Bitcoin"

Willy Woo pointed out that despite being a flexible company (and a publicly listed one), it still took Miscrostrategy half a year to get all internal approvals and deploy it into Bitcoin.

He believes that, for an average publicly listed company, it would take longerfrom nine months to a year. As per Woo, next year many more companies may complete their "prelude" and start grabbing Bitcoin.

The average publicly listed company may take 9-12 months for the same process. (start your timers, 2021 will be interesting).

Apart from all the discussion, approvals and other red tape, the process of acquiring Bitcoin also took a while: 74 hours.

Here's how the Microstrategy CEO described it:

To acquire 16,796 BTC (disclosed 9/14/20), we traded continuously 74 hours, executing 88,617 trades ~0.19 BTC each 3 seconds. ~$39,414 in BTC per minute, but at all times we were ready to purchase $30-50 million in a few seconds if we got lucky with a 1-2% downward spike.

Related Here’s How World's Biggest Business Intelligence Firm Acquired 21,454 BTC
Related
Here’s How World's Biggest Business Intelligence Firm Acquired 21,454 BTC

"Jack Dorsey oversees $10 bln that's inflating away"

Willy Woo mentioned that the Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is sitting on $10 bln in spare corporate cash belonging to Twitter and Square.

Since Dorsey is known to be a big Bitcoin advocate and the only word he has in his Twitter profile happens to be "Bitcoin," Woo hinted that Dorsey just might put some of it into BTC to prevent it from evaporating.

Final note. Between Twitter and Square, @jack oversees a cash reserve of $10b that's inflating away. He has only one word in his Twitter profile, and that's Bitcoin.

#Bitcoin News#Twitter#Cryptocurrency Trading
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Uniswap Wins Back Its DeFi Crown After UNI Launch Uniswap Wins Back Its DeFi Crown After UNI Launch
Latest Cryptocurrency News
6 minutes ago

Uniswap Wins Back Its DeFi Crown After UNI Launch

Alex Dovbnya
CB Insights Analytics Vendor Breaks Into Crypto With Blockchain Company Acquisition CB Insights Analytics Vendor Breaks Into Crypto With Blockchain Company Acquisition
Latest Cryptocurrency News
2 days ago

CB Insights Analytics Vendor Breaks Into Crypto With Blockchain Company Acquisition

Vladislav Sopov
Choosing Forex Broker: Basic Precautions Choosing Forex Broker: Basic Precautions
Sponsored, WikiCoin
5 days ago

Choosing Forex Broker: Basic Precautions

Vladislav Sopov