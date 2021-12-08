Shiba Inu Games Joins Forces with Australia’s Biggest Video Game Developer

Shiba Inu Games, a separate entity within the meme coin’s ecosystem, has partnered with PlaySide Studios, Australia’s largest video game developer.
The purpose of the collaboration is to develop a new game based on the “Shiboshi” non-fungible token collection over the next eight months.
PlaySide CEO Gerry Sakkas says that the tie-up presents an opportunity to explore crypto and NFTs:
Emerging technologies continue to gather pace, and this is an ideal opportunity for PlaySide to collaborate in this field, expand our skill base and showcase our development abilities.
The game is expected to be rolled out in early 2023.The shares of PlaySide, which are trading on the Australian Securities Exchange, are up roughly 5% on the news, which shows that traders are excited by the new collaboration.
The price of the Shiba Inu token, however, is down 2.52% at press time.
Last month, William Volk, Activision’s former vice president of technology, joined Shiba Inu Games as a consultant to work on what he claims to be “one of the most significant” gaming projects of all time.
The Shiboshi game will be licensed for a decentralized team of developers working on a yet-to-be-launched Ethereum layer-2 solution called Shibarium.