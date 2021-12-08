Shiba Inu Games Joins Forces with Australia’s Biggest Video Game Developer

The Shiba Inu community is laser-focused on taking over the mobile gaming space next year

Shiba Inu Games, a separate entity within the meme coin’s ecosystem, has partnered with PlaySide Studios, Australia’s largest video game developer.



The purpose of the collaboration is to develop a new game based on the “Shiboshi” non-fungible token collection over the next eight months.



PlaySide CEO Gerry Sakkas says that the tie-up presents an opportunity to explore crypto and NFTs:

Emerging technologies continue to gather pace, and this is an ideal opportunity for PlaySide to collaborate in this field, expand our skill base and showcase our development abilities.

The game is expected to be rolled out in early 2023.