Shiba Inu Games Joins Forces with Australia’s Biggest Video Game Developer

News
Wed, 12/08/2021 - 06:32
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Shiba Inu community is laser-focused on taking over the mobile gaming space next year
Shiba Inu Games Joins Forces with Australia’s Biggest Video Game Developer
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu Games, a separate entity within the meme coin’s ecosystem, has partnered with PlaySide Studios, Australia’s largest video game developer.

The purpose of the collaboration is to develop a new game based on the “Shiboshi” non-fungible token collection over the next eight months.

PlaySide CEO Gerry Sakkas says that the tie-up presents an opportunity to explore crypto and NFTs:  

Emerging technologies continue to gather pace, and this is an ideal opportunity for PlaySide to collaborate in this field, expand our skill base and showcase our development abilities.      

The game is expected to be rolled out in early 2023.

Related
Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Can Now Be Used for Booking Over 2 Million Hotels
The shares of PlaySide, which are trading on the Australian Securities Exchange, are up roughly 5% on the news, which shows that traders are excited by the new collaboration.

The price of the Shiba Inu token, however, is down 2.52% at press time.

Last month, William Volk, Activision’s former vice president of technology, joined Shiba Inu Games as a consultant to work on what he claims to be “one of the most significant” gaming projects of all time.

The Shiboshi game will be licensed for a decentralized team of developers working on a yet-to-be-launched Ethereum layer-2 solution called Shibarium.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu Games Joins Forces with Australia’s Biggest Video Game Developer
12/08/2021 - 06:32
Shiba Inu Games Joins Forces with Australia’s Biggest Video Game Developer
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Australia Mulls Creating Own Cryptocurrency
12/07/2021 - 20:46
Australia Mulls Creating Own Cryptocurrency
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Can Now Be Used for Booking Over 2 Million Hotels
12/07/2021 - 18:29
Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Can Now Be Used for Booking Over 2 Million Hotels
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya