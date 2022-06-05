Tron Wants to Avoid Terra-Like Disaster

Tron founder Justin Sun recently told Bloomberg that USDD (USDD) stablecoin would be modified in order to avoid a Terra-like collapse.



Sun said that overcollaterizing the algorithmic stablecoin would boost investor confidence.



Its reserve, which will be maintained with a collateral ratio of at least 130%, now includes a total of $1.37 billion worth of digital assets.



The controversial Tron founder confessed that the Terra collapse has sped up the planned upgrade.



The total supply of the stablecoin currently stands at $667 million, according to data provided by CoinGecko.



After the epic implosion of the $60 billion Terra ecosystem in early May, Tron emerged as the third-largest blockchain within the decentralized finance space (behind only Ethereum and BNB Chain). According to data provided by DefiLlama, its total value locked (TVL) has spiked above $6 billion. Tron has now overshadowed Avalanche and Solana.

The revival of the Tron ecosystem has translated into TRON’s price action. The action, which seemingly was a relic of the past just a few months ago, is now close to entering the top 10 once again.TRON is still 64.72% away from reclaiming its previous record high of $0.231673 which was recorded all the way back in 2018.As reported by U.Today , Sun dismissed financial crime allegations after The Verge reported that the Tron founder was allegedly being investigated by U.S. authorities. The scandal-ridden cryptocurrency threatened to sue the media outlet for defamation.In December, Sun announced that he had quit Tron in order to become a WTO ambassador for Grenada.