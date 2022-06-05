Tron Wants to Avoid Terra-Like Disaster

News
Sun, 06/05/2022 - 18:52
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Tron’s algorithmic stablecoin has now switched to the hybrid model
Tron Wants to Avoid Terra-Like Disaster
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Tron founder Justin Sun recently told Bloomberg that USDD (USDD) stablecoin would be modified in order to avoid a Terra-like collapse.

Sun said that overcollaterizing the algorithmic stablecoin would boost investor confidence.

Its reserve, which will be maintained with a collateral ratio of at least 130%, now includes a total of $1.37 billion worth of digital assets.

The controversial Tron founder confessed that the Terra collapse has sped up the planned upgrade.

The total supply of the stablecoin currently stands at $667 million, according to data provided by CoinGecko.

After the epic implosion of the $60 billion Terra ecosystem in early May, Tron emerged as the third-largest blockchain within the decentralized finance space (behind only Ethereum and BNB Chain). According to data provided by DefiLlama, its total value locked (TVL) has spiked above $6 billion. Tron has now overshadowed Avalanche and Solana.

Related
Solana (SOL) Bullrun Gains Evaporated as It Drops to 2021 Levels
The revival of the Tron ecosystem has translated into TRON’s price action. The action, which seemingly was a relic of the past just a few months ago, is now close to entering the top 10 once again.

TRON is still 64.72% away from reclaiming its previous record high of $0.231673 which was recorded all the way back in 2018.

As reported by U.Today, Sun dismissed financial crime allegations after The Verge reported that the Tron founder was allegedly being investigated by U.S. authorities. The scandal-ridden cryptocurrency threatened to sue the media outlet for defamation.

In December, Sun announced that he had quit Tron in order to become a WTO ambassador for Grenada.

#TRON News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image New Terra Fails to Provide Massive Gains to Holders Post-Launch: Details
06/05/2022 - 19:00
New Terra Fails to Provide Massive Gains to Holders Post-Launch: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for June 5
06/05/2022 - 18:30
BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for June 5
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Cardano: Community Predicts "Sunshine and Rainbows" After Dull First Half of Year
06/05/2022 - 18:00
Cardano: Community Predicts "Sunshine and Rainbows" After Dull First Half of Year
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide