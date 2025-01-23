Advertisement
AD

    Tron (TRX) Skyrockets 352% in Whale Activity, Is Something Brewing?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Key indicator of Tron whale activity has skyrocketed by 352.53%
    Thu, 23/01/2025 - 11:57
    A
    A
    A
    Tron (TRX) Skyrockets 352% in Whale Activity, Is Something Brewing?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Tron (TRX) has seen a 352% rise in whale activity over the last 24 hours, according to on-chain data. Per data from IntoTheBlock, large holder transaction volumes — a key indicator of whale activity — have skyrocketed by 352.53% in the last 24 hours to a staggering $942.92 million. This surge raises questions about what might be driving the recent flurry of activity and whether a major move might be on the way.

    Advertisement

    The large holder transaction volume metric tracks transactions involving significant amounts of TRX, often carried out by whales or institutional players. The 352% increase indicates an increased level of activity among large holders, suggesting that these entities are either accumulating or redistributing their TRX holdings, although their exact motives remain unknown.

    Related
    Tron's TRX Skyrockets 253% in Whale Moves Amid $359 Million Liquidation
    Thu, 01/16/2025 - 13:20
    Tron's TRX Skyrockets 253% in Whale Moves Amid $359 Million Liquidation
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Charles Hoskinson Reacts to John McAfee's X Account Suddenly Reactivated
    Justin Sun Teases Game-Changing TRON Development Aiming to Surpass Rivals
    Better Markets Files Brief to Support SEC Against Ripple
    XRP Risks Losing Bullish Momentum, Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recover From Worst Move in 2025? Here's When Ethereum (ETH) Might Exit Downtrend: Price Level

    The TRX price has not yet mirrored the increase in whale activity; at the time of writing, Tron was down 0.93% to $0.2474. Tron declined after its massive surge on Dec. 3 to $0.449. The decline brought TRX below the daily SMA 50 at $0.2613, below where it currently trades. A decisive break above the daily SMA 50 might kickstart a fresh uptrend for Tron (TRX).

    Advertisement

    TRX expands its ecosystem

    Tron has been actively expanding its ecosystem, which could be driving investor interest. Tron is solidifying its status as a stablecoin powerhouse while developing strategic collaborations to enhance ecosystem growth.

    According to Messari's recent Q4 report, TRON maintained its performance across most key metrics, with TRX's circulating market capitalization increasing by about 62.46% QoQ to more than $21.94 billion, marking eight consecutive quarters of growth.

    Related
    Tron (TRX) Skyrockets 929% in Whale Activity Despite Price Sell-off
    Thu, 12/05/2024 - 13:53
    Tron (TRX) Skyrockets 929% in Whale Activity Despite Price Sell-off
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    This feat was made possible by TRON's deflationary token strategy, which saw the circulating supply fall by around 0.42 billion TRX (-2.59% annually) and robust network activity, including a roughly 7.19% QoQ increase in daily transactions and a nearly 4.61% increase in daily active addresses. The network's staking ratio increased marginally to 50%, with Stake 2.0 adoption up 9.67% QoQ.

    TRON's stablecoin activity remained a cornerstone, with USDT accounting for 98.3% of the stablecoin supply. Average daily USDT transfer volumes increased by 28.18% QoQ to $18.43 billion.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #TRON News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 23, 2025 - 11:51
    Ripple President to Reveal Ripple's Goals for 2025 Next Week
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 23, 2025 - 11:14
    Charles Hoskinson Reacts to John McAfee's X Account Suddenly Reactivated
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Artyfact: Pioneering a New Gaming Economy on Epic Games Store
    Why Vestrum ($VSTM) Presale Is Turning Heads: Passive Income and Interconnected Ecosystem at Its Best Value
    Introducing i love $LAMP (LAMP), a Fresh Entrant in the Solana Memecoin Sector
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Tron (TRX) Skyrockets 352% in Whale Activity, Is Something Brewing?
    Ripple President to Reveal Ripple's Goals for 2025 Next Week
    Charles Hoskinson Reacts to John McAfee's X Account Suddenly Reactivated
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD